Prospect of the Week: Gavin Andersen

Natural ability is only one part of a hockey player. Yes, it is important, but if a player doesn't have IQ, speed, and a competitive spirit that natural ability will be wasted. Forward Gavin Andersen has all of these traits put together.

Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski expanded on this. "Andersen gas the skill set to play in the top 6 but also contributes on the PK and in defensive situations," Michalowski said. "He has separation speed when he gets the puck and shows quick hands in tight areas."

Andersen spent the 2024-25 season at the prestigious Warroad High in Minnesota, which has produced NHL players like Brock Nelson and TJ Oshie. Michalowski loved the fact Andersen played tons of minutes on that top line at a perennial power like Warroad. Minnesota Scout Brad Clayton, expanded upon Michalowski explaining that Andersen is great at creating scoring opportunities for his linemates

The top line forward earned 26 points (14 goals + 12 assists) in 20 games. These numbers put him in third place on his team in goals while securing fourth place in both points and assists. What makes this past season more impressive is the fact that Andersen is only a freshman.

Most importantly about Andersen, is that he has all of the components of a great hockey player. He has natural ability, but he supplements it with speed, IQ, and a very competitive spirit.

Simply put, Michalowski sums up Andersen in a single sentence. "The best thing I can say about him is that he's a complete hockey player."







