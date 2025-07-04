Prospect of the Week: Bo Schmidt

When the chips are down in a hockey game, and the pressure is the highest some players will crack. Bo Schmidt is certainly not one of them.

A 2009 birth year from St. Cloud, MN, Bo Schmidt played the 2024-2025 Season with St. Cloud Cathedral (MN). Schmidt led Cathedral Freshmen in all three offensive categories, finishing the season with 36 points (18 goals + 18 assists) in 31 games.

Minnesota Scout Brad Clayton spoke highly of Schmidt.

"Bo is a skilled, playmaking forward who plays a 200 foot game," Clayton said. "He is a puck hound and has plays the game with tenacity."

General Manager Marc Fritsche described Schmidt as a player that will translate to the USHL well, adding that he is a high end prospect because of his playmaking ability and compete level.

Schmidt's physicality was also on display last season has he finished second on Cathedral with 26 penalty minutes, showing that he has both brains and brawn while on the ice. He also plays some of his best hockey when the stakes are highest, according to Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski.

"Bo scored timely goals as a freshman in the Minnesota High School State Playoffs," Michalowski said. "Some players fold under pressure but Bo seems to thrive in those situations."

As for Schmidt's future in Omaha, Michalowski has a clear vision saying, "We see him scoring goals for us in the Clark Cup playoffs someday soon."







