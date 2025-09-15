Lancers Acquire Hyles from Cedar Rapids

Published on September 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers announced on Monday the addition of forward Kole Hyles from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The Lancers are sending a 2026 Phase II 6th Round draft pick to the RoughRiders in exchange.

Hyles is appearing in his second USHL season in 2025-26. He recorded 15 points (8+7) in 59 games with the RoughRiders last season.

"Kole brings more league experience to our lineup," Lancers general manager Marc Fritsche said. "He is a solid 200-foot player and is very versatile."

Hyles split the previous season, 2023-24, between Central Massachusetts Penguins 18U AAA and Cushing Academy prep school. The Newfields, NH native is committed to play college hockey at the University of New Hampshire.

"Kole is an experienced USHL player who has scoring pedigree," Lancers head coach Ron Fogarty said. "He adds a right-handed shot to our team who can score."

The Lancers open up the regular season this week at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Omaha faces the Green Bay Gamblers at 3:30 p.m. CDT Thursday before a 7 p.m. CDT game Friday vs. the Chicago Steel. The Lancers' home opener is Oct. 11 vs. Sioux Falls and tickets for that and all home games can be purchased at lancers.com or by emailing tickets@lancers.com







