Bucs Acquire Zidlicky in Trade with Youngstown

Published on September 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have acquired 2005-born forward Adam Zidlicky from the Youngstown Phantoms in exchange for a Phase II Round 2 pick in the 2026 USHL Draft.

"Adam is an extremely high-end talent with valuable experience at the junior level and on the international stage," said Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "He brings elite skill and the ability to change a game offensively, and we're excited to add him to our group."

Zidlicky, the Czechia native, spent the 2024-25 season with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. He tallied 36P (20G, 16A) in 53GP. He began his junior hockey career in 2021 with the Kitchener Rangers.







