Hawks Featured on

Published on September 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The new Waterloo Black Hawks season begins Wednesday night, and 1650 The Fan, KCNZ-AM will provide full coverage of the Clark Cup Final rematch against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Coloff Media-owned KCNZ has been the radio home of Black Hawks hockey for more than two decades. Broadcasts are simulcast on 102.3 FM and available online at 1650thefan.com, including full pre- and postgame analysis. Wednesday's coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. Central Time.

"We are excited to work with the team at The Fan and continue to provide play-by-play coverage over the air," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "I would also like to thank the many sponsors of our broadcasts. It would not be possible to offer this option to our fans without sponsor support, and in turn, I hope fans will support them."

The Fan truly is The Cedar Valley's Sports Leader. During the broadcast day, the station lineup includes popular national hosts Dan Patrick, Rich Eisen, and Jim Rome. Locally, Maximum Mornings with Mark Simpson and The Drive with Cole Bair provide Cedar Valley sports news, interviews, and commentary. Listeners tuned to 1650 will also hear Chicago Cubs baseball, Iowa State athletics, and Westwood One's coverage of many major national sporting events like NFL football, college bowl games, and the NCAA basketball tournament.

With so many sports commitments, a select few Black Hawk broadcasts will be shifted to Cruisin' KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM) throughout the season. Visit 1650thefan.com for the latest broadcast calendar updates.

Tim Harwood provides Black Hawks radio play-by-play coverage.

This week's Black Hawks games are part of the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. In addition to meeting Muskegon Wednesday, Waterloo faces the Dubuque Fighting Saints Thursday during the event in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Black Hawks pregame Thursday begins at 6:40 p.m.

Waterloo's first home game at Young Arena is Saturday, September 27th against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 6:35 p.m. The season-opener is presented by Rydell Auto. Tickets for all Black Hawks regular season home games are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







