Hawks Add Swedish Scorer

Published on September 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks continued to build their roster for the 2025/26 season by acquiring Swedish forward Viktor Eriksson through a trade with the Sioux Falls Stampede on Wednesday.

Eriksson had been chosen by Sioux Falls during Phase II of the 2025 United States Hockey League Draft. During his lone USHL exhibition appearance, he recorded a hat trick versus the Omaha Lancers on September 5th.

Eriksson turned 20 on May 3rd. He will be among the oldest players on Waterloo's roster when the season begins next week, as well as one of the team's most experienced skaters at the junior level. Eriksson spent two full seasons - plus part of a third - in Sweden's J20 Nationell junior league, appearing for Brynas IF. He averaged nearly a point per game in 2024/25 and was part of his club's leadership team.

When Eriksson skates for the Hawks during the regular season, he will become just the second Swedish national to dress for Waterloo this decade, joining Marcus Broberg, who played for the team during a portion of the 2022/23 season. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks featured several notable Swedes, including Jacob Bengtsson, Emil Ohrvall, and Henrik Rommel.

As part of Wednesday's trade, the Stampede will receive a 9th round Phase II USHL Draft selection in 2026.

The Black Hawks conclude preseason competition on Thursday evening with a road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Waterloo opens the regular season against the Muskegon Lumberjacks next Wednesday during the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.







