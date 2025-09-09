Schultz Announces NoDak Commitment

Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks veteran Brock Schultz announced his 2026/27 college commitment to the University of North Dakota Tuesday.

Following his time in the United States Hockey League, Schultz will return to the familiar surroundings just across the Red River from his hometown in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. He will also reunite with former Waterloo Head Coach Matt Smaby and General Manager Bryn Chyzyk (respectively, North Dakota's current associate head coach and general manager), who joined the Fighting Hawks program this offseason.

As a Black Hawk, Schultz has appeared in 81 regular season games, spending a portion of 2023/24 and all of 2024/25 with Waterloo. He has racked up 11 goals and 18 assists in that time. That includes a two-goal performance last October 11th when Schultz scored the game-tying and eventual game-winning goals during a 6-2 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Those two goals were separated by just nine seconds.

Last spring, Schultz was playing some of his best hockey as the Clark Cup playoffs arrived. During Waterloo's first two series against the Tri-City Storm and Sioux Falls Stampede, he accumulated five points (one goal, four assists) in six games. Unfortunately, an injury during Game Four of the Sioux Falls series sidelined Schultz for the remainder of the postseason.

Schultz enters the 2025/26 season with more regular season appearances than any other skater on Waterloo's current roster. He is the 14th player among that group to indicate a college commitment.

