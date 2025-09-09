Waterfield Comes to Waterloo

Published on September 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Drew Waterfield scored timely goals as a member of the Madison Capitols in 2024/25; now he joins the Waterloo Black Hawks in preparation for the 2025/26 season following a trade on Tuesday.

The Hawks acquired the 19-year-old from suburban Chicago in exchange for a 2026 Phase II fifth round pick during the United States Hockey League Draft. This will be Waterfield's second USHL season. He is committed to Yale.

In 2024/25, Waterfield appeared in 51 Capitols regular season games. He produced six goals and 12 assists along with a +7 plus/minus differential. Waterfield recorded a goal and an assist during his league debut at the USHL Fall Classic last September against the Omaha Lancers. It was one of three multipoint games to his credit. More significantly, he tied for third among Capitols players with four game-winning goals. The first of those was notched on October 18th against the Chicago Steel.

Prior to joining the Capitols, Waterfield spent four seasons playing for hockey powerhouse Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, Minnesota. His coaches there included Black Hawks alumni Rob Lehtinen and Rich Metro. Madison selected Waterfield in the third round of Phase II during the 2024 USHL Draft.

The Hawks host a preseason game tonight against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6:35. All available seats are $10 and can be ordered from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







United States Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.