Lancers Play Three Preseason Games this Week

Published on September 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Lancers: The Omaha Lancers split the opening weekend of the pre-season... The Lancers won in dramatic fashion in their first matchup Friday against the Sioux Falls Stampede as Omaha rallied past the 'Herd to beat them in OT by the score of 7-6... However, Saturday's game would be a different story with Omaha falling to the Fargo Force by the score of 4-1...

The Musketeers: The Sioux City Musketeers have yet to win a pre-season game as they were defeated in their pre-season opener to the Fargo Force by the score of 6-3... Their second loss was by the hands of the Des Moines Buccaneers by a slightly larger margin of 5-1... Finally, their third loss came courtesy of their arch rival Sioux Falls Stampede by an even larger margin of 8-3...

The Stars: The Lincoln Stars will open their preseason with a home-and-home battle of the Omaha Lancers... The Stars are coming off an impressive Anderson Cup Championship season before enduring a disappointing playoff exit thanks in part to the Waterloo Black Hawks...

Lancers Musketeers Preseason History: The Lancers will look to defeat Sioux City in the preseason for the first time in four years... Sioux City holds a 4-2 series edge in the pre-season over Omaha; dating back to 2016... During that same time frame in pre-season play; Sioux City has outscored Omaha 20-14...

Cold War Rivalry To Commence Friday And Saturday Night: For the 17th & 18th time in the last nine years, the Lancers and Stars will do battle in the preseason... The Lancers are 7-9-0-0 against the Stars in the preseason in that time... Lincoln Stars head coach Rocky Russo is entering his fifth season with the Stars, making him currently the second-longest active head coach in the USHL...







United States Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.