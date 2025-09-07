Lancers Split Western Conference Shootout

The Omaha Lancers opened up the 2025-26 preseason this weekend with a 7-6 overtime win over the Sioux Falls Stampede and a 4-1 loss to the Fargo Force at the Western Conference Shootout in Sioux City.

The Lancers mounted a three-goal comeback by scoring three times in a 1:05 span in the third period Friday afternoon to force overtime. Brady Arneson netted the game-winning goal at the 2:22 mark of the extra frame on a shorthanded breakaway for Omaha's fourth unanswered goal.

Mikey Conlon scored in both games, including netting the game-tying goal at the 15:45 mark of the third Friday. He struck again at the 15-minute mark of the second period Saturday for the Lancers' lone goal vs. the Force.

The Lancers host two preseason games next week as Sioux City comes to town Wednesday for a 7:05 p.m. game and then Lincoln visits Liberty First Credit Union Arena at 6:05 Saturday night. The Lancers travel to the Ice Box to face the Stars on the road Friday at 7:05 p.m.

