Steel Drop Back-And-Forth Preseason Battle against Dubuque

September 7, 2025

Chicago Steel News Release







In their second preseason game and first at home, the Chicago Steel fell to the Dubuque Fighting Saints 7-5 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night as Dubuque scored the last three goals of the game, all in the third period, to capture the win...Alex Calbeck scored two goals in the opening period for Chicago, including a tally with 27 seconds left in the frame...Dubuque outscored the Steel 4-2 with two power play goals in the second period and scored three unanswered goals in the third to round out the scoring.

Western Michigan commit Alex Calbeck scored two goals in the first period. The returning defenseman scored two goals during the 2024-2025 season.

Ohio State commit Jackson Crowder scored a power play goal, his first goal of the preseason. The Washington Capitols prospect tallied six goals for the Steel last season.

North Dakota commit Ashton Schultz scored his first goal of the preseason and added an assist. The Buffalo Sabres prospect led the team with 39 points last season and ranked third with 14 goals.

Merrimack commit Luke Goukler scored his first goal of the preseason and tallied two assists. The second-year forward scored 12 goals last season.

Jason Millett posted two assists. The Steel selected Millett during the 2025 Phase II USHL Draft.

Augustana commit Erick Comstock, Colgate commit Tobias Ohman, Kyle Greene, and Ryan Mottau each recorded an assist.

Sam Caulfield and Wesley Jefferson-Swint II split time in goal. Caulfield started the game and made 17 saves on 19 shots. Swint II entered halfway through the second period and made 18 saves.

Next weekend, Chicago will close out the preseason with a home-and-home series with Muskegon.

The regular season will begin Thursday, September 18 vs. Sioux Falls at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, September 12 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (9:00 am CT) | Preseason

Saturday, September 13 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:05 pm CT) | Preseason

Thursday, September 18 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede (3:30 pm CT) | DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic

Chicago Steel Postgame Notes - September 6, 2025 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Preseason Game #2

Final Score 1 2 3 F

Dubuque 0 4 3 7

STEEL 2 2 1 5

(Fox Valley Ice Arena - Geneva, IL)

Game Sheet

Quick Stats: Shots PP PK PIM

Dubuque 42 3-8 1-3 8

STEEL 21 2-3 5-8 18







