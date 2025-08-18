Steel Announce "Fox Valley Farewell Tour" Season-Long Campaign

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel announced today its "Fox Valley Farewell Tour", a season-long campaign to celebrate the club's final year of play at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva. The Steel will relocate to Championship Arena at Fifth Third Arena in downtown Chicago in the summer of 2026.

The campaign reflects the theme of a concert farewell tour to celebrate the team's 11-year era in the Fox Valley. Through promotions, giveaways and experiences, the Tour will provide an unforgettable experience for fans while bringing a sense of nostalgia as the team revisits thrilling highlights, noteworthy alumni, and its connection with fans and the community since 2015.

The Steel today unveiled a special "Fox Valley Farewell Tour" logo for the 2025-2026 season which will appear in many of the team's graphics, videos and digital assets throughout the year both in-arena and on the team's social and digital platforms. Select giveaway and retail items will also feature the commemorative logo, including a special gift for Steel season ticket holders.

The Steel will kickstart the 2025-2026 season on Opening Night on Saturday, Sept. 27, which will feature a red carpet entrance for fans and the chance to pose in front of a Fox Valley Farewell Tour backdrop for photos. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Tour-themed Magnet Schedule.

During each regular season game, fans can participate in the team's "Mic Drop Moment," which will highlight fans' favorite moments at Fox Valley Ice Arena. Fans will be invited to share their most memorable moments over the last 11 years and these memories will be shared on game nights throughout the year.

As part of the club's promotional schedule (to be released soon), the Steel will incorporate five music-themed nights, with each featuring a different genre or music-themed connection to the Steel.

Several music-themed nights will include commemorative giveaway items. Rock and Roll Night will feature the greatest rock hits with a special Guitar Pick giveaway, and One Hit Wonders Night will have a Vinyl Record Coaster giveaway with music's most memorable tracks on tap throughout the night. Chart Toppers Night features an LED Flame Giveaway that fans can wave in the air while some of music's most popular songs across all genres echo out the arena speakers.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Chicago Hockey Deal, which includes a ticket to Steel Opening Night on Sept. 27 plus four Steel home games of your choice and a Chicago Blackhawks preseason home game for just $75.

Single-game, group, and premium seating tickets for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







