Steel Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel, in coordination with the United States Hockey League, released its 2025-2026 regular season schedule Tuesday including all 30 home games to be played at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva. All Steel home games are scheduled for Friday, Saturday or Sunday with game times to be announced soon.

The 2025-2026 season will be the Steel's 11th and final season playing at Fox Valley Ice Arena before relocating to play in the new Championship Arena at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago beginning in 2026-2027.

The schedule for the Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, which will include two regular season games for the Steel, will be announced separately at a later date. Similar to the schedule structure of the 2024-2025 season, the Steel will play each of the other 15 USHL teams during the regular season.

The home opener will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27 against the Madison Capitols, the first time the Steel host Madison for their home opener.

In October, Chicago will host its northern neighbors on consecutive weekends, playing Madison on Saturday, Oct. 18 and welcoming the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday, Oct. 24.

The Steel will face Madison and Green Bay eight times each over the course of the season.

Following the home opener, seven of the next ten Chicago games will take place on the road including a Halloween night matchup against last year's regular season Eastern Conference Champion Youngstown Phantoms on Friday, Oct. 31.

The Steel will play their first three-game weekend of the season when they host the Omaha Lancers on Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 8. Chicago will wrap the weekend on the road with its first regular-season matchup against the defending Clark Cup Champion Muskegon Lumberjacks on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Chicago is scheduled to play Muskegon a total of nine times during the regular season, the most matchups against any opponent, with four matchups at home.

A pair of games in Michigan against the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team will follow on Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15.

For the second consecutive season, the Steel will head north to take on Green Bay the night before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Chicago will then head to Fargo to take on the Force on Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29.

December features four of six games played in Geneva, beginning with a home matchup against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday, Dec. 5. The Steel will then take on Green Bay for three consecutive games, facing the Gamblers on the road on Saturday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 10 before returning home for a matchup on Friday, Dec. 12.

Following the USHL holiday break, Chicago will restart at home and host two big games against Youngstown on Saturday, Dec. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 28.

Chicago will ring in the new year with a home-and-home set against Dubuque with a road matchup on Friday, Jan. 2 and home game Saturday, Jan. 3.

A set of three consecutive road games at Madison (Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 23) precedes a stretch of four consecutive home games for the Steel at the end of January that opens against the Capitols on Saturday, Jan. 24. Chicago will host its first of two home tripleheader weekends beginning on Friday, Jan 30 against Youngstown before a pair of games against Muskegon on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1.

The Steel will conclude a four-straight-game stretch against Muskegon the following weekend on the road on Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7.

After a road matchup in Waterloo on Friday, Feb. 13, ten of the next 14 games are scheduled at home. A President's Day Weekend home set against Tri-City kicks off the run on Saturday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 15.

March is the busiest month on the home calendar for the Steel with six games in Geneva including four consecutive home games.

Chicago's last regular season matchup against Muskegon on Saturday, March 14 leads into the second and final tripleheader weekend of the season. The Steel will take on Youngstown for a pair of games on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 before squaring off against Green Bay on Sunday, March 22.

The Steel's final scheduled road matchups will take place in Nebraska against the Lincoln Stars on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

The regular season will conclude against the NTDP at home with a matchup against the U18s on Friday, Apr. 3 before the Steel's only matchup of the season against the U17s on Saturday, Apr. 4.

Theme nights and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks prior to single-game tickets being made available for purchase.

Season ticket plans for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts, special events and more.

Group tickets and premium seating will go on sale soon.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







