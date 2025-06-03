Steel Announce New Home Beginning in 2026-2027

GENEVA, IL - The Chicago Steel announced today that the team will relocate to the west side of Chicago and begin play in the new Championship Arena at Fifth Third Arena starting in the 2026-2027 season. The Steel will play the entire 2025-2026 season at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva before relocating in the summer of 2026.

The Steel will play and practice at the venue's new Championship Arena, part of a 135,000 square foot expansion project expected to be completed in 2026. The arena will feature stadium-style seating, a state-of-the-art center-hung video board with additional video ribbons at each end of the ice, and elevated sound and lighting. Expanded dining options, premium hospitality spaces, and Centennial Hall, home to the recently-announced Blackhawks Hall of Fame, are all centerpieces of the expansion.







