Mike Garman Hired by Notre Dame as Associate Head Coach

May 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman has been hired as the new Associate Head Coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's hockey team, the university announced today. Garman spent eight seasons with the Steel, serving in the combined head coach and general manager role for the past three seasons.

Garman departs the Steel with the third-most wins as head coach in the team's 25-year history, with 90 combined regular season and playoff victories. Garman coached the Steel to a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference and a Conference Finals appearance in 2022-2023 and a return trip to the playoffs in 2023-2024.

Garman joined the Steel as an assistant coach prior to the 2017-2018 season, a role he held for three seasons before being named Associate Head Coach in 2020. Garman took the reigns as General Manager in 2021, overseeing the team's hockey operations department and enhancing the club's focus on player development.

One year later, when former Steel Head Coach Brock Sheahan advanced to the American Hockey League, Garman returned to the Steel bench, this time as Head Coach and General Manager.

"We are extremely grateful to Mike for all of his contributions to the Steel and we're excited to celebrate his ascension to the next level," said Steel President Dan Lehv. "Our loss is Notre Dame's gain, as they inherit not only an elite hockey coach, but a caring and compassionate person with a track record of helping players unlock their full potential on and off the ice."

During his time as General Manager, Garman has overseen the development of 11 NHL Draft picks with three first round selections including Adam Fantilli, the 2023 #3 overall selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Macklin Celebrini, the 2024 #1 overall selection by the San Jose Sharks and Michael Hage, the 2024 #21 overall selection by the Montreal Canadiens.

Garman becomes the eighth Steel coach since 2015 to advance to the NCAA level, joining Sheahan at Notre Dame. Sheahan recently became Head Coach of the Fighting Irish after serving as Associate Head Coach for two seasons.

"I am forever grateful for my time with the Chicago Steel," said Garman. "Larry Robbins had a vision to create the premier player development model in junior hockey which the Wirtz Corporation has continued to enhance, and I feel so fortunate to have worked in that environment for eight years.

"There have been countless great moments during my time with the Steel, but the most meaningful will always be the people. The entire staff, and organization as a whole, cares so much for the players and player experience, and I've learned so much from the coaches and consultants I got to work with. From the front office staff to the volunteers, billets, and everyone involved, thank you for your passion and dedication.

"Most of all, I'm grateful to each and every player that has come through our organization. There's something so unique and special about our players' approach and commitment to their development and team success. The opportunity to work with them has been the greatest gift of all. While I'm incredibly excited for the Notre Dame opportunity, I'll always cherish my time with the Steel."

The Steel are in the final stages of hiring Garman's replacement which will be announced soon.

