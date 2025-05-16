Hawks Fall in Double Overtime

May 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Muskegon Lumberjacks celebrated at the end of the longest game during the 2025 United States Hockey League postseason, edging the Waterloo Black Hawks 2-1 Friday at Trinity Health Arena during Game Three of the Clark Cup Final.

Friday's game represented just the second overtime across the league during the current playoffs. The Hawks had also been involved in the other OT, topping the Sioux Falls Stampede 6-5 on April 22nd.

It took more than 88 minutes before the Hawks and Lumberjacks skated their separate ways. Ivan Ryabkin made the most of a turnover, quickly slipping the puck past a lunging Carter Casey from the right circle 8:22 into the fifth period.

Muskegon thought they had the night's key goal on two other occasions. With 2:02 left in regulation, Vaclav Nestrasil received a feed in the slot and sent his shot off the crossbar. Celebration ensued, but the call on the ice was no goal, and a review confirmed that decision. Then at the end of the first overtime, Finn McLaughlin's shot from the right point was redirected into the opposite top corner. However, the horn had already sounded to end the period.

Muskegon had scored the first goal of regulation. During an opening period which included four power plays, the lone goal was a five-on-five transition tally. The Hawks were caught in a change as Jack Galanek scampered into up the left boards. Setting up there, he fed a pass to the top of the crease, where Nestrasil was waiting to bang it in at 14:28.

Reid Daavettila tied it up 5:59 into the third. He went to the net to flip in the rebound of Teddy Mallgrave's transition chance, volleying the puck under the crossbar after Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev made the first save on Mallgrave's low chance.

Gadzhiev and Casey each finished the night with 40 saves.

Game Four on Saturday could settle the best-of-five series. The Hawks will try to deny Muskegon the trophy and earn a fifth and decisive game in Waterloo on Tuesday. Saturday's matchup begins at 5:10 p.m. Central Time.

Waterloo 0 0 1 0 0 - 1

Muskegon 1 0 0 0 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Muskegon, Nestrasil 7 (Galanek, Berry), 14:28. Penalties-Ryabkin Mus (roughing), 1:21; Ramos Wat (holding), 3:42; Stewart Mus (high sticking), 9:43; Ramos Wat (tripping), 18:31.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Peddle Wat (boarding), 1:33; Van Blaricom Mus (bench minor-too many men), 8:53; Townsend Wat (interference), 17:05; Ryabkin Mus (high sticking), 18:02.

3rd Period-2, Waterloo, Daavettila 2 (Mallgrave, Huck), 5:59. Penalties-No Penalties

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Whiterabbit Wat (tripping), 18:06.

2nd OT Period-3, Muskegon, Ryabkin 7 8:22. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 14-12-11-3-1-41. Muskegon 8-7-12-10-5-42.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 4; Muskegon 0 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Casey (42 shots-40 saves). Muskegon, Gadzhiev (41 shots-40 saves).

A-3,500







