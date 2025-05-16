Prospect of the Week: Kevin Lysohir

May 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

If energy is currency in hockey, then Kevin Lysohir is one of the richest players in the USHL. The 2008 born Lysohir is an electric forechecker who earned 61 points (28 goal + 33 assists) in 54 games with the Long Island Gulls 16U.

Head Coach Ron Fogarty is excited about Lysohir's speed and offensive potential for the 2025-26 season. "Kevin is a dynamic, offensive minded player," said Fogarty. "He is quick and can make plays in tight areas with his vision and hockey sense."

Committing to Quinnipiac was a clear cut choice for the Lake Ronkonkoma, NY native. Lysohir lauded the Bobcats' and Coach Rand Pecknold's proven history of developing players higher levels of hockey, along with its recent success including a 2023 NCAA Championship

Lysohir describes himself as a two way forward that has speed and likes to move the puck. He also highlighted his good vision and willingness to shoot. This is a sentiment that General Manager Marc Fritsche echoed. "Kevin is a speedy forward with good skill that competes on all 200 feet of the ice," Fritsche said. "He brings a high energy level to any team and has the ability to finish while always playing with a sense of responsibility."

Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski expanded on Fritsche, explaining that Omaha has had their eye on Lysohir a year prior to being drafted in the USHL. Michalowski added that Lysohir's coaches at Long Island Gulls couldn't say enough good things about him, saying was a no brainer to select him.

The biggest thing on Lysohir's mind for the upcoming year is one word: Playoffs. "I can't wait to start the season and bring my energy and competitiveness to the team," said Lysohir. Omaha has a great fan following and I'm excited to be a part of a team where the fans are so dedicated. I want to contribute in any way I can to help the team push for a strong playoff run.







