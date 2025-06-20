Prospect of the Week: Yegor Kim

June 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The old adage is brains trump brawn on many occasions. In the case of Yegor Kim, his hockey IQ sets him apart from other players, even those older than him.

Kim is a 2008 born forward from Karaganda, KAZ coming it at 5'11 and 172 pounds who played for the Cleveland Barons 16U AAA team last season. In 61 games played, Kim was first in all three offensive categories with 44 goals, 60 assists and 104 points.

Despite his smaller size, Head Coach Ron Fogarty said he passed the eye test of being able to play against older and heavier players at camp. Coach Fogarty added that he had a goal scoring pedigree and is very coachable.

Kim is eager for this season and what he brings to the table. "Next season I'm looking forward to making the team," Kim said. I want to make a positive impact on the team, and improve my game."

Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski heaped high praise on the young Kim, saying he is a magician with the puck on his stick. Michalowski explained that Kim possesses an extremely high hockey IQ and is a constant threat inside the dots. As gifted as Kim is on the offensive side of the puck, he is equally tenacious on defense.

When going up against Yegor Kim, any defensive lapse will likely end up in the back of the net. However, for Kim it's not about his individual skill, but rather what he can do for the team.

Kim said," I'm excited to be a Lancer and make this team better."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2025

Prospect of the Week: Yegor Kim - Omaha Lancers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.