Prospect of the Week: Robbie Matson

May 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

A versatile player can work wonders for a team. In a matter of seconds, the player makes can change games. Robbie Matson fits the mold of versatility to a tee.

General Manager Marc Fritsche called Matson a very well rounded player, while Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski extolled Matson's versatility. "Robbie does so many things well," Michalowski said."He should get to the USHL relatively quickly by being able to contribute in so many ways."

Matson was selected in the 2025 Phase I USHL Draft, 16th overall in the 2nd Round. Last season, the Binghamton, NY native racked up 73 points (37 goals + 36 assists) in 68 games with Bishop Kearney Selects 15U AAA. Michalowski added that every game he watched, Matson was on the score sheet, either scoring in multiple ways or by a plethora of assists

Fritsche called Matson a high octane player who is able to create offense. Michalowski expanded on Matson saying his e His high skill level of skating, compete and ability to play 200 feet will put translate well to the USHL.

Simply put, Robbie Matson is a low risk, high reward prospect that the Omaha Lancers are excited to have selected.







