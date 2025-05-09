Prospect of the Week: Cameron Caron

In hockey, one player's offense can galvanize an entire team. Add in size plus some physicality, and you have an all great forechecker like Cameron Caron.

Cameron Caron's rights were traded from Muskegon this past December while he was playing for the Surrey Eagles in the British Columbia Hockey League. In 41 games with the Eagles, Caron notched 32 points (12 goals + 20 assists).

Head Coach Ron Fogarty called Caron a strong, intelligent, puck possession forward that loves driving to the net. His numbers back this up as Caron finished second on Surrey with 64 penalty minutes, while averaging just under a point per game in his first season of juniors.

Caron commented on his intensity saying "I'm a power forward, who's able to score goals, but I also use my size to my advantage and be a physical presence."

General Manager Marc Fritsche concurred with Caron's self-assessment, adding that Caron can push the pace of games while being offensively creative and a high end forward in the USHL.

The 6'3" 200 pound Northeastern commit is ecstatic to be playing in Omaha. "I'm pumped to get out there for main camp and then after that the season," Caron said. "I wish the season was a bit closer just because of how excited I am."

Caron's attitude for 2025-26 campaign can be summed up succinctly. "I've only heard good things about the facilities, fans and the area Omaha is in. I hope Lancers fans are as excited as I am for the season to start!







