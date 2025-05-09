Omaha Finalizes Trio of Trades

May 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League completed three trades today.

Omaha received forward Parker Deschene from the Fargo Force for a 2025 Phase II 7th Round Pick. The Lancers also acquired forward Brendan Defeo as a Future Consideration from a prior trade with the Green Bay Gamblers. Finally Omaha swapped James Russell for forward Grayden Robertson-Palmer from the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Parker Deschene is a 2007 born forward who spent last year playing with current Lancer Brock Cheslock at Rogers High. Deschene racked up 74 points (19 goals + 55 assists) in 28 games. His 55 assists led all players at Rogers High. Deschene is committed to Lindenwood University.

Brendan Defeo is another 2007 born forward, coming to Omaha from the Long Island Gulls 18U. In 8 games, the University of Vermont commit earned 7 points (4 goals + 3 assists)

Finally, Grayden Robertson-Palmer arrives from the Dubuque Fighting Saints in exchange for James Russel. Robertson-Palmer spent last season as the captain at Phillip Academy Andover. In 30 games Robertson-Palmer notched 39 points (16 goals +23 assists), leading Phillip Academy Andover in both assists and points. The Dartmouth commit is also ranked 174th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the 2025 NHL Draft.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.