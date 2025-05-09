Now Hiring: Team Equipment Manager
May 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers News Release
The Sioux City Musketeers are hiring a team equipment manager for the 2025-26 season. We are looking for a highly motivated individual who would be in charge of handling all aspects of team equipment for a USHL Junior Hockey team.
Equipment Manager Key Responsibilities:
- Manage the inventory of all equipment, ensuring proper tracking and documentation.
- Must attend every Sioux City Musketeers game. (Pre-season, home & away, postseason, etc.)
- Oversee the maintenance and repair of equipment, coordinating with suppliers as necessary.
- Ensure compliance with safety regulations and industry standards for all equipment.
- Coordinate the procurement of new equipment, including researching options and negotiating with suppliers.
- Skate sharpening and maintenance
- Maintain records of equipment usage, maintenance, and repairs.
- Assist in budget planning for equipment purchases and maintenance.
- Collaborate with the front office and coaches to assess equipment needs and provide support for projects.
Any interested parties should send a copy of their resume to team CEO, Travis Morgan, at travis@musketeershockey.com
The Musketeers are an equal opportunity employer, and everyone is encouraged to apply.
