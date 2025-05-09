Now Hiring: Team Equipment Manager

May 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







The Sioux City Musketeers are hiring a team equipment manager for the 2025-26 season. We are looking for a highly motivated individual who would be in charge of handling all aspects of team equipment for a USHL Junior Hockey team.

Equipment Manager Key Responsibilities:

- Manage the inventory of all equipment, ensuring proper tracking and documentation.

- Must attend every Sioux City Musketeers game. (Pre-season, home & away, postseason, etc.)

- Oversee the maintenance and repair of equipment, coordinating with suppliers as necessary.

- Ensure compliance with safety regulations and industry standards for all equipment.

- Coordinate the procurement of new equipment, including researching options and negotiating with suppliers.

- Skate sharpening and maintenance

- Maintain records of equipment usage, maintenance, and repairs.

- Assist in budget planning for equipment purchases and maintenance.

- Collaborate with the front office and coaches to assess equipment needs and provide support for projects.

Any interested parties should send a copy of their resume to team CEO, Travis Morgan, at travis@musketeershockey.com

The Musketeers are an equal opportunity employer, and everyone is encouraged to apply.







