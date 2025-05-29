Welcome to the 2025 Sioux City Musketeers Youth Hockey Player Development Camp

The 2025 Youth Hockey Camp will be held June 16-20 at IBP Ice Center in Sioux City, IA

The Musketeers Youth Hockey Camp is a player development program for players aged 7-12 (2012-2018 birth years) based on deep repetition & mistake recognition to enhance perfect practice habits. This program's curriculum focuses on skills training, working outside of an athlete's comfort level, and includes small area competition to further translate teaching to game play.

The 2025 Program is led by Sioux City Musketeers Coach Jacob Pritchard. Coach Pritchard is a respected coach in the USHL known for his ability to improve the details and habits of some of the best players in America.

This four day program consists of a daily ice time and an off-ice session. Off-ice sessions include athletic training, player development lectures, and fun games.

Sample Daily Schedule

8:30am- Player Arrival

9:00am- Ice Time

10:30am- Off-Ice/Lecture

12:00pm- Player Pick-Up

The cost of this camp is $300.00

This registration session will allow you to complete contact information, submit necessary forms, sign up for participation and submit payment. To complete registration through our secure site, please have your Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or checking account information available. Following the completion of this registration, you will see a charge on your account from the Sioux City Musketeers.

Questions?

Please direct any questions regarding this registration to:

Connor Ryan

Phone: (712) 252-2116







