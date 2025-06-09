Main Camp Preview: Phase II Draft Picks

Phase II Draft picks were selected by the Sioux City Musketeers during the 2025 USHL Entry draft on May 6th, 2025. These were players born between the years of 2008-2005

Below is a list of players who were selected in the Phase II draft by the Musketeers and will be attending Main Camp next week beginning on Wednesday. Please note that these are not all of our Phase II draft picks, just the ones attending camp. Their name being omitted from this list does not change their potential standing on whether they are on the 2025-26 roster or not.

JOHN ALEX BANKS

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase II - Round 1 - Pick 8

A native of Secaucus, NJ, John Alex Banks already has junior level experience from 47 games in the BCHL for the Sherwood Park Crusaders where he put up 31 points through 7 goals and 24 assists. He previously played with the New Jersey Avalanche for the past four seasons. He is committed to play collegiate hockey at the University of Massachusetts.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Athletic, mobile and smart defender.

RYAN POIRIER

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase II - Round 4 - Pick 51

A Harvard commit, Poirier is a defenseman out of New Hampshire. In the past two seasons in prep school at Kent he has collected 30 points across 54 games. He also made stops with the Yale Jr Bulldogs 16U and New Hampshire Avalanche 16U.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Athletic, balanced, skilled two-way defender

MYLES BROSNAN

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase II - Round 4 - Pick 55

A common theme in the fourth round for the Musketeers: New England prep school blue liners. Along with Poirier the Muskies went with Myles Brosnan out of Winchester, MA. Last season Brosnan played for Dexter Southfield School and recorded 36 points in 28 games with 9 goals and 27 assists.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Good sized offensive defenseman, strong instincts on the offensive blue line.

GRADY MAGNER

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase II - Round 5 - Pick 77

The run on defenseman continues into round five. Grady Magner spent the 2024-25 season in the NAHL with the Janesville Jets. In 56 games he posted 21 points for Janesville. A Minnesota native he played Minnesota High School Hockey for East Grand Forks High scoring 37 points in 28 games his senior year.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Quick defender that can create offense with his skating and stick.

LUKA ROHLOFF

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase II - Round 6 - Pick 93

A former Phase I draft pick of the Fargo Force the Musketeers now grab Luka Rohloff in the Phase II draft out of Minnesota High School where he has spent the last three seasons playing for Grand Rapids. Last season he totaled 39 points in 27 games for the Griffins. His father Todd Rohloff has roots in the USHL playing for the St. Paul Vulcans (1992-1994) and made it to the NHL appearing in games for the Washington Capitols and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Long and athletic defender that will contribute at both ends of the ice.

GARRIT TURCOTTE

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase II - Round 6 - Pick 108

When you think of an energizer bunny out on the ice you think of Garrit Turcotte. A highly infectious, natural leader this forward comes to the Muskies from the Vacationland of Maine. He has spent the last three seasons with Seacoast Performance Academy and last year for the 16U AAA team scored a whopping 81 points in 55 games. He lit the lamp 34 times and helped others do the same 47 times.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: He's a buzzsaw, plays the game with tremendous energy and has a skill set to match.

KIRBY PERLER

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase II - Round 7 - Pick 116

Another defenseman with previous junior hockey experience, Perler joins the Musketeers from the Johnstown Tomahawks where for a second straight season he will play under a head coach with the last name of Kersner. The last time the Kersner brothers swapped defensemen in the draft was just last season when Anthony Allain-Samake made the jump from the New Jersey Rockets of the NCDC and parlayed it into a very successful season in Sioux City. But back to Perler who for the Tomahawks had 11 points across 58 games with a single goal and ten assists and was a key player in their postseason run.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Smart and efficient puck moving defenseman.

GEORGE LOVELL

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase II - Round 7 - Pick 125

Lovell last season got a small taste of junior hockey from the BCHL level when he appeared in six games with the Penticton Vees. However, he will be playing his collegiate hockey in a much warmer climate as he is committed to Arizona State and perhaps someday will be manning up the defense in front of former Musketeers goal tender, Samuel Urban. A Massachusetts native, Lovell played the bulk of last season at an aptly named Lovell Academy where he amassed 45 points in 29 games.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Warrior, quick twitch skating and skill, plays with a breakneck pace.

WILLIAM MANCHUSO

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase II - Round 11 - Pick 180

A New England prep school defenseman, William Manchuso split time between two teams last season. He played in 28 games for the NV River Rats 16U AAA team and scored 34 points. He also played in 29 games for St. Mark's School in Southorough, Massachusetts. He scored 12 goals and tallied 21 assists for a total of 33 points.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Power forward with a nice mix of hard and soft skill.

CARSON CLUKIES

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase II - Round 12 - Pick 195

The Musketeers have had success pulling hockey players from the St. Louis area and they hope to repeat that with Carson Clukies. It's not hard to figure out Clukies points per game average last year for the St. Louis AAA Blues, he had 54 points in 54 games and split the total between 24 goals and 29 assists. Clukies has a flare for the dramatic as he is a big play in big moments machine. It's no coincidence that the word clutch and the name Clukies are not that far off.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Big moment player, scored the biggest goals in the biggest games for his team last season.

FREDDY MEYER

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase II - Round 13 - Pick 210

The final Phase II pick that is attending Main Camp is Freddy Meyer. He fits a familiar theme with many in this group, a New England prep school player. He has spent the last two seasons at The Rivers School and in 58 games has 40 points. Another son of a hockey player, his father Freddy Meyer IV played in 281 NHL games for the Flyers, Islanders, Coyotes and Thrashers.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Smart, steady, and reliable defender.







