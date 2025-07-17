Nikita Klepov Selected to Team USA Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Roster

July 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers forward Nikita Klepov

Sioux City, IA - USA Hockey announced that Sioux City Musketeers forward Nikita Klepov has been named to the team USA selection camp for the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

Nikita Klepov played in 59 games for the Musketeers this past season and accrued 31 points in his rookie season via 12 goals and 19 assists. The Michigan State commit was the Musketeers lone tender during the 2024 draft process.

The left handed forward finished the season strong scoring five goals across the final eleven games of the Musketeers regular season including three goals in the final five contests.

Prior to joining the Musketeers, Klepov played for the WB/Scranton Knights 15U AAA team and scored 72 points across only 22 games.

The Hlinka-Gretzky Cup is an annual premier tournament that features some of the top international U18 level hockey players. It is the first opportunity for scouts to see the upcoming prospects of that year's NHL Draft.

The 2025 tournament will be played August 11-16, 2025 in Brno, Czech Republic and Trencin, Slovakia. Selection camp for Team USA will take place in Plymouth, Michigan July 28 through August 3 with roster selections happening immediately following the camp.

