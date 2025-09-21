Season Ticket Holder Meet & Greet Set

We're ready to kick off our 54th season of Musketeers hockey, and our players, coaches and staff want to meet you! You are invited to our Season Ticket Holder Social on September 24th from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Tyson Events Center. Here's what we have in store for you.

You'll have dinner and drinks with our players and coaches. This year's team will be moving from table to table to spend time getting to know you. Take pictures, get autographs, and chat with this year's Muskies.

Receive your season ticket books or season tickets.

Sign the Season Ticket dasher board that will be displayed in the rink.

Pick up this season's magnet schedule courtesy of Jersey Mike's.

Door prize drawings for autographed sticks, gloves, and helmets!

If you won't be able to attend and would like to pick up your season tickets there are a few options.

TICKET BOOKS will NOT be available for pickup at the Musketeers office until Wednesday, September 24th.

IF YOU DIDN'T ORDER A TICKET BOOK: Your season tickets are available for pickup at the Musketeers office starting Wednesday, September 10th.







