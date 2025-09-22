Stars Fall to USNTDP 7-3 to Close out Fall Classic

PITTSBURGH, PA- The Lincoln Stars fell to the United States National Development Program's U-18 team by a score of 7-3 to close out the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

The USA would take an early lead, but Nate Pederson (Miami Ohio) would knot the game up at one with a goal on the break. The Americans would take a 4-1 lead in the first period, but Layne Lommer (Penn State) would add another Stars tally on the rush to cut the lead to two heading into the intermission.

The NTDP would add two early goals in the second to take a 6-1 lead into the third period. The Stars would add one more tally courtesy of Aiden Janz to make the game 7-3 late in the third, and that score would remain until zeroes were on the clock.

The Stars return home this Friday to take on the Sioux Falls Stampede. Tickets are still available at lincolnstars.com







