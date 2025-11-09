Season Ticket Holder Postgame Skate Sunday

Published on November 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

This Sunday following our game with Dubuque we will be hosting a post game skate with the Musketeers for our 2024-25 Season Ticket Holders. This activity is a part of our extensive Season Ticket Holder benefits package that we offer. This skate is not eligible for the general public. If you are a current 2025-26 season ticket holder and are interested in participating in this event then you are encouraged to read the following details:

WHEN: Sunday, November 9th, following the Musketeers game with Dubuque, puck drop scheduled for 3:05 pm

SKATES: You are required to bring your own skates. There will be none provided or available to be rented for this event

WAIVER: Please click HERE to fill out an Oak View Group Waiver. This is mandatory for everyone to fill out if you wish to participate in the skate or be on the ice.

CHECK-IN: Check-in will be before the game on Sunday from 1:45 pm - 3:00 pm in the Tyson Events Center Hospitality Room. We will have signs posted on the hospitality room door to clarify which room will be the skate check-in. There will be a staff member there to confirm that you are a season ticket holder and to collect your waiver from you. They will then allow you to place your skates in the room to be held during the game.

DURING THE GAME: The staff member at 3:00 will close the door and the room will be locked during the game itself

POST-GAME: Following the game you will go down to the hospitality room and retrieve your skates. Chairs will be set up around the room for you to be able to put your skates on. You will exit out a back door and walk through the Fremont Tire Goal Club on rubber mats to the ice. We will have 30 minutes on the clock for the post-game skate. Musketeer players will come out to the ice after they have finished with what they need to do post-game. You are encouraged to talk to them, take any photos you would like. If you want autographs we encourage you to bring a sharpie or pen. Once the 30 minutes have concluded we ask that you please make your way back to the hospitality room in a timely manner.

If you have any questions please feel free to give us a call at (712) 252-2116.

Again we will need anyone who is participating in this event to complete a waiver.







