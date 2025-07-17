Tynan Lawrence Named to Canada Under-18 National Team Selection Camp

July 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







CALGARY, AB - Thursday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 119 players invited to the Program of Excellence Camps. Of the 119 players invited, 79 will take part in the Under-17 National Team Selection Camp while the other 40, including Jack's forward Tynan Lawrence, will skate in the Under-18 National Team Selection Camp.

The selection comes after Lawrence led the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs in scoring with 18 points in 14 games, helping Muskegon to the Clark Cup title.

"What a fascinating player. Obviously, seeing what he did in the playoffs and the MVP award... I think he is a guy that is going to go very early in next year's draft, and I think that having that championship run helps a lot." - Chris Peters, FloHockey.

In the 2024-25 regular season, Lawrence was a big part of the Jacks' offense with 54 points in 56 games in his draft-1 season.

Last season, Lawrence was a member of the Team Canada Under-17 White Team that won Gold at the World Under-17 Challenge in Sarnia, ON, in early November. Lawrence had 6 points on three goals and three assists in the tournament.

Congratulations Tynan! The entire Muskegon Lumberjacks organization is excited to see what you do on the international stage!







United States Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.