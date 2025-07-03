36 Players with Lumberjacks Ties Attend 2025 NHL Dev Camps

MUSKEGON, MI - The NHL Draft has come and gone, and camp season is officially underway. Thirty-six players from the Lumberjacks family are participating in camps around the NHL.

Of the Lumberjacks invited to camps, seven played on the 2025 Clark Cup-winning team last season, and four players were selected during the 2025 NHL Draft last week.

*2024-25 Lumberjack player

+2025 NHL Draft selection

Metro Division (10)

Carolina - Ivan Ryabkin*+

Columbus - Jack Williams

NY Islanders - Cameron Berg, Loey Larson, Xavier Veilleux*

NY Rangers - Ty Henricks

Philadelphia - Justin Solovey

Pittsburgh - Emil Jarventie, Carter Sanderson*+

Washington - David Gucciardi

Atlantic Division (12)

Boston - Ethan Whitcomb, Ryan Koering, Cameron Korpi

Buffalo - Melvin Novotny+, Jake Richard, Gavin McCarthy

Detroit - Owen Mehlenbacher

Florida - Christophe Tellier

Ottawa - Filip Nordberg

Tampa Bay - Joe Connor

Toronto - John Prokop, Sebastian Gatto

Central Division (6)

Chicago - Sacha Boisvert, Vaclav Nestrasil*+

Colorado - Hank Kempf

Dallas - George Fegaris

Nashville - Viktor Norringer

Utah - Matthew Morden

Pacific Division (8)

Anaheim - Michael Callow

Calgary - Matvei Gridin

Edmonton - Quinn Hutson, Rhett Pitlick, Bauer Berry*

Los Angeles - Jack Sparkes

San Jose - David Klee*

Vegas - Stephen Peck*







