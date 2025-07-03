36 Players with Lumberjacks Ties Attend 2025 NHL Dev Camps
July 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release
MUSKEGON, MI - The NHL Draft has come and gone, and camp season is officially underway. Thirty-six players from the Lumberjacks family are participating in camps around the NHL.
Of the Lumberjacks invited to camps, seven played on the 2025 Clark Cup-winning team last season, and four players were selected during the 2025 NHL Draft last week.
*2024-25 Lumberjack player
+2025 NHL Draft selection
Metro Division (10)
Carolina - Ivan Ryabkin*+
Columbus - Jack Williams
NY Islanders - Cameron Berg, Loey Larson, Xavier Veilleux*
NY Rangers - Ty Henricks
Philadelphia - Justin Solovey
Pittsburgh - Emil Jarventie, Carter Sanderson*+
Washington - David Gucciardi
Atlantic Division (12)
Boston - Ethan Whitcomb, Ryan Koering, Cameron Korpi
Buffalo - Melvin Novotny+, Jake Richard, Gavin McCarthy
Detroit - Owen Mehlenbacher
Florida - Christophe Tellier
Ottawa - Filip Nordberg
Tampa Bay - Joe Connor
Toronto - John Prokop, Sebastian Gatto
Central Division (6)
Chicago - Sacha Boisvert, Vaclav Nestrasil*+
Colorado - Hank Kempf
Dallas - George Fegaris
Nashville - Viktor Norringer
Utah - Matthew Morden
Pacific Division (8)
Anaheim - Michael Callow
Calgary - Matvei Gridin
Edmonton - Quinn Hutson, Rhett Pitlick, Bauer Berry*
Los Angeles - Jack Sparkes
San Jose - David Klee*
Vegas - Stephen Peck*
