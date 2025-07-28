2025-26 Muskegon Lumberjacks Promotional Schedule Set

July 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The 2025-26 season marks the 15th anniversary of Muskegon Lumberjacks hockey in the USHL. The 62-game season features 30 contests at Trinity Health Arena, each with a unique theme and promotion to accompany the game.

September 26th and 27th, the Jacks take to the ice at Trinity Health Arena against the Green Bay Gamblers as part of the 5th annual Flannel Fest. The Lumberjacks take over Western Ave with live music, great food, and so much more! For the first time in franchise history, Flannel Fest will kick off the new season as the Jacks take to the ice as defending Clark Cup Champions!

Returning this season are fan-favorite themes that highlight important areas of the Muskegon community. Police and Fire Night takes place on October 17th, with Military Appreciation Night on November 8th. Later in the season, Jack's Fight Cancer Night returns on February 20th, followed by Read to Succeed (March 6th) and Healthcare Heroes Night (March 20th).

Youth Hockey Night returns on November 9th as the Jacks continue their efforts to grow the sport of hockey in Muskegon. This season, it is joined by Girls Hockey Night on October 11th.

Five specialty jerseys will be worn and auctioned off throughout the season. Día de Los Muertos kicks off the specialty series on November 7th. The Jacks will don holiday-themed jerseys as part of Holidaypalooza on December 6th. On January 3rd, the clock turns back to the L.C. Walker days with Throwback jerseys. Late in the season, Wrestling Night returns on February 21st with a special jersey, and the final jersey in the series comes on March 21st on MCC Blue/Gold Night.

For the full promotional schedule and more information, visit muskegonlumberjacks.com. Get your season tickets today by calling 231-799-7000 or reaching out to Jes Hennigsen (JHenningsen@muskegonlumberjacks.com) or Sean Bajt (sbajt@muskegonlumberjacks.com) in the Business Office.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.