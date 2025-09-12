Lumberjacks Acquire Blanchard from Cedar Rapids

Published on September 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have completed a trade that sees Charlie Blanchard move to the Lumberjacks.

Muskegon Receives:

F, Blanchard (2005)

Cedar Rapids Receives:

2027 PII 5th

A second round Phase II pick in 2024, Blanchard spent the 2024-25 season as a Rider appearing in 55 games through the regular season.

Blanchard is a Connecticut native and played USHS-Prep hockey at Avon Old Farms before making the jump. He joins Joe Connor and Stephen Peck as recent Winged Beavers to become Lumberjacks.

At 6'0, 192 pounds, Blanchard brings size along with his USHL experience to Muskegon. His heavy style of play will fit in to Muskegon's game as he transitions from the Green and Black to Black and Gold.

Blanchard is committed to play NCAA Division I Ice Hockey at the University of Miami (OH) in the NCHC.

Welcome to Muskegon, Charlie!







United States Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.