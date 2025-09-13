Fighting Five: Saints Host Riders in Preseason Finale

September 12, 2025

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints finish their preseason schedule as they host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Friday Fire

The Fighting Saints erased a two-goal deficit in the third period on Friday to win 5-4 in a shootout against Cedar Rapids.

Led by Teddy Merrill's three points, the Fighting Saints stormed back and set up Hayden Russell's shootout winner to keep the team's perfect preseason record intact.

2. Conway Connection

Cooper Conway leads the Saints with seven points through three preseason games this season. Conway added a pair of assists on Friday, his fifth and sixth helpers of the preseason.

Conway assisted on Luke Brierley's goal in the second period, before helping spark the comeback in the third with an assist on James Russell's tally.

3. Returners Ready

Charlie Arend and Colin Frank each played their first preseason games on Friday in the win over Cedar Rapids.

Arend scored a goal in his first game-action of the season, with Frank assisting on it. Frank added a second assist later for a two-point game in his first preseason action.

4. Last Chance

The Fighting Saints play their final preseason game on Saturday before the regular season begins on Wednesday at the league's Fall Classic.

Over three preseason games, the Saints have scored 18 goals and allowed 10. Dubuque has two regulation wins and the shootout win on Friday in Cedar Rapids over the preseason so far.

5. Rowdy Riders

The RoughRiders started Friday's game with a 2-0 lead and scored on two of their four power-play chances overall.

Cooper Simon and Trevor O'Donohue scored the power-play goals for the RoughRiders, while Ryan Cameron and Joseph Skidmore split the net in Friday's game.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







