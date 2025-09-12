Jacks Put on a Show for Kids Day. Drop Chicago 4-1

Published on September 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks (2-1-0-0, 4 pts.) only have one home game in this preseason, and used it to bring out local third, fourth, and fifth graders from Muskegon area schools. The kids were treated to a fun day outside of the classroom as the Jacks taught the Chicago Steel (0-3-0-0, 0 pts.) a lesson in a 4-1 win.

The lone goal for the Steel came 6:41 into the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Easton Pace followed a Lumberjack defenseman below the goal line and around the back of the Muskegon net. As Jack made his way into the slot, Pace stole the puck and slid it past an unsuspecting Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) for his first goal of the preseason.

It wasn't long before the Jacks responded to tie the game and carry a 1-1 scoreline into the first intermission. Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI) brought the puck to the offensive zone on the far side of the ice and dropped a pass to Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) on his way down the wall. Bergeron dragged the Steel defenseman with him, allowing Christ a little space to fire a rocket ship of a shot over the glove of Sam Caufield.

A pair of goals came in the second period for the Lumberjacks, starting with a strike from Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) 8:53 into the frame. Barrett Dexheimer (Edina, MN) slid a pass from the far side corner of the Jacks' zone up the wall to Niles Benson (Tampa, FL) at the blue line. Benson tapped the puck to the middle of the ice, where Berzkalns picked it up and made his way to the offensive zone. As he moved down the slot, Berzkalns sent a shot off the far post and into the net for his first goal and third point of the preseason.

The second Lumberjack goal of the period came with just 2 seconds left before the intermission. Benson gave the puck to Ethan Drabicki (Livonia, MI) on the far side of the Chicago zone while on a McKenzie Price Power Play. As Drabicki held the puck on the far side, Lars Hutson (North Barrington, IL) made his way from the middle of the blue line to the top of the crease, ready for a pass from Drabicki in the low slot. Hutson redirected the pass to the back of the net to give the Jacks a 3-1 lead.

Benson capped off his 3-point performance with an empty net goal late in regulation to give the Jacks the final score of 4-1.

Axelsson played the first half of the game for the Jacks, stopping 7 of 8 shots he faced. Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI) (1-0-0-0) earned the win with saves on all 14 shots he faced in the second half.

The teams close out the home-and-home series and the preseason schedule tomorrow night at the Fox Valley Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET. Catch the action on Flo Hockey, the official Live Stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, and on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.







