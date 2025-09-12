Fighting Five: Saints Visit Riders in Preseason

Published on September 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints continue their preseason schedule as they visit the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Preseason Prowess

The Fighting Saints enter the weekend with an unblemished preseason record, scoring 13 goals in a two-game sweep of Chicago last weekend.

Dubuque scored six goals on Friday night at home before adding seven more on Saturday in Chicago to down the Steel in the Saints' only preseason action so far.

2. Immediate Impact

The offensive outburst was led by forward Eetu Orpana, who scored four goals and five points in his first two games. Orpana scored twice in each win for Dubuque.

Two teammates joined Orpana in recording five points over the two games, Cooper Conway and Hayden Russell. Conway scored a goal and added four assists, while Russell scored three and assisted on two.

3. Show Saints

Ludvig Lafton will be out of the lineup this weekend as he attends NHL Rookie Camp with the Utah Mammoth. Utah drafted Lafton in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Lafton will rejoin the Saints for the regular season, which begins on Wednesday at the Fall Classic against Sioux City.

4. Saints Specials

The Saints scored four power-play goals in the weekend sweep over Chicago, converting at a 40.0% rate over the two games.

Dubuque had four different goal scorers on the power play with Cooper Conway, Hayden Russell, Eetu Orpana and Xavier Lieb scoring on the man advantage.

5. Rider Rundown

The RoughRiders lost their top six point producers from a season ago, with Jason Musa (25P) as the team's leading returning point scorer.

Devin Rustlie is the lone returning goaltender for the RoughRiders, playing in 12 games a season ago.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Ice. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







