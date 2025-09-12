Hockey and a Whole Lot More
Published on September 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Waterloo Black Hawks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks will be on the ice in familiar colors for the first home game of the season Saturday, September 27th against the Des Moines Buccaneers, but fans will also see the team in several other unique jerseys this winter, including patriotic sweaters, a cancer awareness design, and in celebration of everyone's favorite undersea invertebrate, SpongeBob SquarePants.
The Black Hawks revealed the 2025/26 promotional schedule on Friday, featuring five special jerseys the team will wear throughout the season. Today's announcement also includes details about giveaways, special ticket offers, theme nights, and more, covering the entire 30-game home slate at Young Arena through the finale against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on March 28th.
"Whether you are a longtime fan or have only been to a few games in Party Town, there is a good chance you will see something new this season," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "I wish we could have included all the ideas which came up during brainstorming for our promotions this year, because there was a lot to choose from. I think this final version will help to make 2025/26 a memorable year that furthers the Black Hawks' commitment to setting our fan experience apart."
The first commemorative jersey is slated for the Saturday following Veteran's Day. November 15th, the Hawks will wear a one-time-only alternate jersey on "Salute to Veterans Night," presented by American Pattern & CNC Works. Complimentary tickets will be available to all veterans and active military personnel. Two more unique sweaters are planned for December: Waterloo's first SpongeBob SquarePants jersey on the 6th, then the latest Cedar Valley Origins jersey on the 27th to benefit Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.
Hockey Fights Cancer Night takes on special poignance on January 24th. That night's jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the American Cancer Society and are presented by Mike Molstead Motors. Mike Molstead passed away earlier this month following a prolonged cancer battle.
The Hawks will trade their regular colors to celebrate the green and yellow of John Deere on two nights: February 20th and 21st. As always, "A Weekend with the Black Hawks, presented by John Deere" will also include exclusive ticket offers for John Deere employees and their families.
Other promotional highlights include The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls' official Red Kettle Campaign kickoff on November 1st, the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lincoln Savings Bank on Thanksgiving, and a chance to skate with the team on Sunday, December 28th. That afternoon, the Hawks play at 3:05 p.m.; all other games on the regular season schedule begin at 6:35 p.m. this season.
The complete promotional schedule follows below.
Sat. Sept 27 vs. Des Moines
Opening Night presented by Rydell Auto + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + Welcome Coach Gordon Day + Signature Saturday
Sat. Oct 4 vs. Madison
Small Business Appreciation Night presented by Weicks Media + Poster Schedule Giveaway presented by Karen's Print-Rite + National Vodka Day + Signature Saturday
Fri. Oct 17 vs. Lincoln
Pucks and Paws Night + Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Tyson Foods + Healthcare Appreciation Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package
Sat. Oct 18 vs. Lincoln
Dunder Mifflin Night + Celebrating 20 Years of The Office + Signature Saturday + Healthcare Appreciation Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package
Fri. Oct 24 vs. Muskegon
Lincoln Savings Bank Weekend + Swifties Night (Friendship Bracelet Giveaway) + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + College Night
Sat. Oct 25 vs. Muskegon
Lincoln Savings Bank Weekend + Stranger Things Night + Scary Good Ticket Deal + Signature Saturday
Sat. Nov 1 vs. Sioux City
Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff + Día de los Muertos Night + Signature Saturday
Sat. Nov 15 vs. Des Moines
Salute to Veterans Night presented by American Pattern & CNC Works + Complimentary Tickets for Veterans & Active Military + Postgame Jersey Auction + Veterans Resource Fair + Signature Saturday + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + College Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package + Slumberland Advocacy Night
Fri. Nov 21 vs. Fargo
Harry Potter Night + Kids Take Over the Rink + Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Christie Door Company + Educator Appreciation Night
Sat. Nov 22 vs. Fargo
Saturday Night Live in Party Town + Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Celebration + Signature Saturday + Educator Appreciation Night + #TK30NIGHT
Thur. Nov 27 vs. Cedar Rapids
Thanksgiving Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lincoln Savings Bank
Sat. Dec 6 vs. Sioux City
Spongebob Squarepants Night + Spongebob Specialty Jerseys + Postgame Jersey Auction + Santa in Party Town + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + Signature Saturday + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package
Sat. Dec 27 vs. Madison
Cedar Valley Origins jersey presented by Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity + Postgame Jersey Auction + Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night + Signature Saturday + College Night + Slumberland Advocacy Night
Sun. Dec 28 vs. Sioux City (3:05 p.m.)
Free Postgame Skate and Autograph Session + Bloody Mary Bar & Bottomless Mimosas in The Cold Zone + Chick-fil-A Cowbell Giveaway (kids 12 & under - 250) + Black Hawks Beach Towels presented by Lost Island and Community Bank & Trust
Wed. Dec 31 vs. Des Moines
The Biggest Family New Year's Eve Cosmic Glow Party in the Cedar Valley presented by Maple Lanes
Fri. Jan 9 vs. Madison
Joe Pavelski Hall of Fame Mini Banner Giveaway (1,000) + Wellness Night + College Night
Sat. Jan 10 vs. Omaha
Star Wars Night presented by Bank Iowa + Signature Saturday + Educator Appreciation Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package
Fri. Jan 23 vs. Tri-City
Country Night presented by Texas Roadhouse and Corn Country 106.5 FM + Over/Under Night + Halfway to the Iowa State Fair Night + Healthcare Appreciation Night
Sat. Jan 24 vs. Tri-City
Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Mike Molstead Motors + National Beer Can Appreciation Day + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + Signature Saturday + Healthcare Appreciation Night + Slumberland Advocacy Night
Fri. Jan 30 vs. Sioux Falls
Tommy Hawk's Birthday Bash presented by The Courtyard by Marriott + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package
Sat. Jan 31 vs. Sioux Falls
National Hot Chocolate Day presented by Kwik Star + Hockey Hoodie Day + Signature Saturday + College Night
Fri. Feb 13 vs. Chicago
Winter Olympic Games in Party Town + Galentine's Day Celebration + UAW Weekend
Sat. Feb 14 vs. Cedar Rapids
Mardi Gras Night + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + UAW Weekend + Signature Saturday
Fri. Feb 20 vs. Youngstown
A Weekend with the Black Hawks presented by John Deere + John Deere Specialty Jersey + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package
Sat. Feb 21 vs. Youngstown
A Weekend with the Black Hawks presented by John Deere + Postgame Jersey Auction + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + Signature Saturday + Slumberland Advocacy Night
Sat. Feb 28 vs. Dubuque
Hockey for Heroes Night presented by Christie Door Company + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + Signature Saturday + Educator Appreciation Night + College Night
Fri. Mar 13 vs. Des Moines
Dupaco Community Credit Union Cowbell Cup Night - Black Hawks Lanyard Giveaway presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union
Tues Mar 17 vs. Dubuque
St. Patrick's Day Celebration + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + College Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package
Fri. Mar 27 vs. Omaha
UNI Panther Pride Night presented by Fox Ridge Golf Course + 2000's Night + Drop It Like It's Hockey + Lady GaGa Birthday Celebration + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package
Sat. Mar 28 vs. Cedar Rapids
Fan Appreciation Night by Next Generation Wireless + Billet Appreciation Night + Team Photo Giveaway + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing
In addition, the Black Hawks will offer drink specials during each home game. Specific details about those offers will be announced near the beginning of each month on waterlooblackhawks.com.
Tickets for all Black Hawks home games are currently on sale. Single-game and season tickets are both available. To order, visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.
