Hockey and a Whole Lot More

Published on September 12, 2025

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks will be on the ice in familiar colors for the first home game of the season Saturday, September 27th against the Des Moines Buccaneers, but fans will also see the team in several other unique jerseys this winter, including patriotic sweaters, a cancer awareness design, and in celebration of everyone's favorite undersea invertebrate, SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Black Hawks revealed the 2025/26 promotional schedule on Friday, featuring five special jerseys the team will wear throughout the season. Today's announcement also includes details about giveaways, special ticket offers, theme nights, and more, covering the entire 30-game home slate at Young Arena through the finale against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on March 28th.

"Whether you are a longtime fan or have only been to a few games in Party Town, there is a good chance you will see something new this season," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "I wish we could have included all the ideas which came up during brainstorming for our promotions this year, because there was a lot to choose from. I think this final version will help to make 2025/26 a memorable year that furthers the Black Hawks' commitment to setting our fan experience apart."

The first commemorative jersey is slated for the Saturday following Veteran's Day. November 15th, the Hawks will wear a one-time-only alternate jersey on "Salute to Veterans Night," presented by American Pattern & CNC Works. Complimentary tickets will be available to all veterans and active military personnel. Two more unique sweaters are planned for December: Waterloo's first SpongeBob SquarePants jersey on the 6th, then the latest Cedar Valley Origins jersey on the 27th to benefit Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night takes on special poignance on January 24th. That night's jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the American Cancer Society and are presented by Mike Molstead Motors. Mike Molstead passed away earlier this month following a prolonged cancer battle.

The Hawks will trade their regular colors to celebrate the green and yellow of John Deere on two nights: February 20th and 21st. As always, "A Weekend with the Black Hawks, presented by John Deere" will also include exclusive ticket offers for John Deere employees and their families.

Other promotional highlights include The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls' official Red Kettle Campaign kickoff on November 1st, the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lincoln Savings Bank on Thanksgiving, and a chance to skate with the team on Sunday, December 28th. That afternoon, the Hawks play at 3:05 p.m.; all other games on the regular season schedule begin at 6:35 p.m. this season.

The complete promotional schedule follows below.

Sat. Sept 27 vs. Des Moines

Opening Night presented by Rydell Auto + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + Welcome Coach Gordon Day + Signature Saturday

Sat. Oct 4 vs. Madison

Small Business Appreciation Night presented by Weicks Media + Poster Schedule Giveaway presented by Karen's Print-Rite + National Vodka Day + Signature Saturday

Fri. Oct 17 vs. Lincoln

Pucks and Paws Night + Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Tyson Foods + Healthcare Appreciation Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package

Sat. Oct 18 vs. Lincoln

Dunder Mifflin Night + Celebrating 20 Years of The Office + Signature Saturday + Healthcare Appreciation Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package

Fri. Oct 24 vs. Muskegon

Lincoln Savings Bank Weekend + Swifties Night (Friendship Bracelet Giveaway) + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + College Night

Sat. Oct 25 vs. Muskegon

Lincoln Savings Bank Weekend + Stranger Things Night + Scary Good Ticket Deal + Signature Saturday

Sat. Nov 1 vs. Sioux City

Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff + Día de los Muertos Night + Signature Saturday

Sat. Nov 15 vs. Des Moines

Salute to Veterans Night presented by American Pattern & CNC Works + Complimentary Tickets for Veterans & Active Military + Postgame Jersey Auction + Veterans Resource Fair + Signature Saturday + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + College Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package + Slumberland Advocacy Night

Fri. Nov 21 vs. Fargo

Harry Potter Night + Kids Take Over the Rink + Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Christie Door Company + Educator Appreciation Night

Sat. Nov 22 vs. Fargo

Saturday Night Live in Party Town + Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Celebration + Signature Saturday + Educator Appreciation Night + #TK30NIGHT

Thur. Nov 27 vs. Cedar Rapids

Thanksgiving Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lincoln Savings Bank

Sat. Dec 6 vs. Sioux City

Spongebob Squarepants Night + Spongebob Specialty Jerseys + Postgame Jersey Auction + Santa in Party Town + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + Signature Saturday + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package

Sat. Dec 27 vs. Madison

Cedar Valley Origins jersey presented by Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity + Postgame Jersey Auction + Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night + Signature Saturday + College Night + Slumberland Advocacy Night

Sun. Dec 28 vs. Sioux City (3:05 p.m.)

Free Postgame Skate and Autograph Session + Bloody Mary Bar & Bottomless Mimosas in The Cold Zone + Chick-fil-A Cowbell Giveaway (kids 12 & under - 250) + Black Hawks Beach Towels presented by Lost Island and Community Bank & Trust

Wed. Dec 31 vs. Des Moines

The Biggest Family New Year's Eve Cosmic Glow Party in the Cedar Valley presented by Maple Lanes

Fri. Jan 9 vs. Madison

Joe Pavelski Hall of Fame Mini Banner Giveaway (1,000) + Wellness Night + College Night

Sat. Jan 10 vs. Omaha

Star Wars Night presented by Bank Iowa + Signature Saturday + Educator Appreciation Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package

Fri. Jan 23 vs. Tri-City

Country Night presented by Texas Roadhouse and Corn Country 106.5 FM + Over/Under Night + Halfway to the Iowa State Fair Night + Healthcare Appreciation Night

Sat. Jan 24 vs. Tri-City

Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Mike Molstead Motors + National Beer Can Appreciation Day + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + Signature Saturday + Healthcare Appreciation Night + Slumberland Advocacy Night

Fri. Jan 30 vs. Sioux Falls

Tommy Hawk's Birthday Bash presented by The Courtyard by Marriott + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package

Sat. Jan 31 vs. Sioux Falls

National Hot Chocolate Day presented by Kwik Star + Hockey Hoodie Day + Signature Saturday + College Night

Fri. Feb 13 vs. Chicago

Winter Olympic Games in Party Town + Galentine's Day Celebration + UAW Weekend

Sat. Feb 14 vs. Cedar Rapids

Mardi Gras Night + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + UAW Weekend + Signature Saturday

Fri. Feb 20 vs. Youngstown

A Weekend with the Black Hawks presented by John Deere + John Deere Specialty Jersey + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package

Sat. Feb 21 vs. Youngstown

A Weekend with the Black Hawks presented by John Deere + Postgame Jersey Auction + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing + Signature Saturday + Slumberland Advocacy Night

Sat. Feb 28 vs. Dubuque

Hockey for Heroes Night presented by Christie Door Company + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + Signature Saturday + Educator Appreciation Night + College Night

Fri. Mar 13 vs. Des Moines

Dupaco Community Credit Union Cowbell Cup Night - Black Hawks Lanyard Giveaway presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union

Tues Mar 17 vs. Dubuque

St. Patrick's Day Celebration + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + College Night + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package

Fri. Mar 27 vs. Omaha

UNI Panther Pride Night presented by Fox Ridge Golf Course + 2000's Night + Drop It Like It's Hockey + Lady GaGa Birthday Celebration + McDonald's Madness Ticket Package

Sat. Mar 28 vs. Cedar Rapids

Fan Appreciation Night by Next Generation Wireless + Billet Appreciation Night + Team Photo Giveaway + Dupaco Cowbell Cup Rivalry Game + Pregame Party at SingleSpeed Brewing

In addition, the Black Hawks will offer drink specials during each home game. Specific details about those offers will be announced near the beginning of each month on waterlooblackhawks.com.

Tickets for all Black Hawks home games are currently on sale. Single-game and season tickets are both available. To order, visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







