3x Stanley Cup Champ Pat Maroon Joins Lumberjacks Coaching Staff

MUSKEGON, MI - Three-time NHL Stanley Cup Champion Pat Maroon is joining the Muskegon Lumberjacks as an Assistant Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season. Maroon won three straight Stanley Cups from 2019-2021 with the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.

"We are excited to add Pat to our coaching staff. As a program, we are always self-evaluating on how we get better. When this opportunity was presented to us, it was hard to turn down." Said Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe. Adding someone like Pat, who has three Stanley Cup rings, is something that doesn't come along very often. Pat will be a great mentor for our players, coaching staff, and everyone at the Muskegon Lumberjacks." Lowe continued.

Lowe finished, "We are excited to welcome Pat and can't wait to see his impact on our players and coaches."

Maroon just finished a 14-year NHL career, announcing his retirement in March while playing for the Chicago Blackhawks. Originally drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL draft, Maroon spent three seasons in the American Hockey League before making his NHL debut on October 25, 2011 as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

When asked about joining the Lumberjacks, Maroon said, "I'm really looking forward to working with a winning organization and learning from the coaches, players, and management. I'm also really excited to help the players develop and get 1% better to push them to the next level."

His big frame and demanding play style earned him the nickname "The Big Rig" while playing for the Edmonton Oilers between 2016-2018. After a brief stint in New Jersey, Maroon signed with his hometown Blues, where he won his first Stanley Cup in 2019.

The following offseason, he signed with the Lightning after being heavily pursued by Bolts Head Coach Jon Cooper, who had coached him on a Robertson Cup Championship team in the North American Hockey League. Maroon and Cooper struck gold as a duo again with Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. His three consecutive Stanley Cup wins made him the first player to achieve the feat since the early 1980s.

After stops in a few more cities, Maroon landed with the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2024-25 season, the final in his storied NHL career.

Jacks' Head Coach Colten St. Clair said, "Bringing Pat Maroon into our organization is a game-changing move for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. His championship pedigree, leadership presence, and relentless compete level are exactly what we want our players to emulate." St. Clair continued, "Pat knows what it takes to win, and his influence will elevate our locker room, our culture, and our pursuit of excellence."







