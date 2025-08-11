Tynan Lawrence Named 15th Captain in Muskegon Lumberjacks History

August 11, 2025

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks have named Tynan Lawrence the team captain for the 2025-26 season. A native of Fredericton, NB, CAN, Lawrence becomes the 15th captain in franchise history, the 3rd Canadian-born, and the 1st to be named captain in his draft-eligible season.

Lawrence first joined the Lumberjacks as a tender on February 12, 2024, making him the 15th tender in Lumberjacks history. Following his two-year career at Shattuck St. Mary's, Lawrence jumped to the USHL in the 2024-25 season, immediately making an impact. His 54 points in 56 games led the Lumberjacks in the regular season. In the postseason, Lawrence again led the Jacks with 18 points in 14 games, helping the team to its first Clark Cup Championship and taking home playoff MVP honors.

USHL Playoffs MVP Tynan Lawrence Discusses Clark Cup Win With the Muskegon Lumberjacks

"We are so excited to name Tynan our captain for this upcoming season. He is not only a tremendous hockey player on the ice, but his leadership qualities are unmatched in the 17 years of Junior Hockey I have seen." Said Lumberjacks President, Steve Lowe.

After a strong season and a changing landscape in Junior Hockey, Lawrence has been center stage with opportunities to play for different teams this upcoming season.

"It's well documented by many that Tynan has lots of options for the 2025-26 season. It goes to show you the character Ty has. As a 16-year-old last year, he led our team and program to the ultimate goal. In today's hockey and sports culture, it makes you appreciate Tynan even more and shows the entire hockey world how loyal and high-charactered he is." Lowe finished.

The appreciation for Lawrence is shared by everybody in the Lumberjacks organization. Owner Peter Herms expressed, "I couldn't be prouder that Ty will be leading the Muskegon Lumberjacks in our pursuit of repeating as Clark Cup Champions. Ty is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world at his age level. His presence makes everyone around him better."

The Lumberjacks have done a great job of building a strong roster for the 2025-26 season. Lawrence is joined by a handful of returners from last season's Clark Cup Championship roster, and high-end players making their way to Muskegon for their first season as Lumberjacks.

Head Coach Colten St. Clair added on to the praise. "Tynan embodies everything we value in a leader: accountability, resilience, and a relentless drive to elevate those around him. He doesn't just play the game the right way-he sets the tone, on and off the ice. Naming him captain isn't just about honoring who he is today, but about investing in the culture we're building for tomorrow. We're proud of what we accomplished last season, but we're not standing still. Tynan's hunger, humility, and commitment to growth reflect exactly where we want to go next. He's the right person to lead us-not because we've arrived, but because we're just getting started."

Full Lumberjacks Captain History:

2025-26: Tynan Lawrence

2024-25: David Klee

2023-24: Cody Croal

2021-22: Jack Williams

2020-21: Dylan Wendt

2019-2020: Oliver MacDonald, Dylan Wendt

2018-19: Nolan Sullivan

2017-18: Anthony Del Gaizo

2016-17: Bo Hanson

2015-16: Robbie Demontis

2014-15: Mason Jobst

2013-14: Mason Jobst, Cullen Hurley

The Lumberjacks, led by Lawrence, open the 2025-26 season on September 17th against the Waterloo Black Hawks at the 2025 Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic before returning home on September 26th for Flannel Fest and the 2025 Clark Cup Championship banner raising.







