Danny Klaers Named USHL Defenseman of the Week for Week 1

Published on September 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - It was a hot start to the 2025-26 season for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, going 2-0 at the annual Dicks Sporting Goods Fall Classic to open the new campaign. A large part of Jack's success can be attributed to Danny Klaers (Wayzata, MN), who picked up three points, all assists, in the two-game set.

While his three points paced USHL defenseman in week 1, it was his contributions off the puck that really helped the Jacks. His active stick, strong positioning, and leadership in the defensive zone were impressive while playing against the Waterloo and Sioux City top units. With both games so tightly contested, it is easy to say that without Klaers on the back end, the Jacks could be sitting 1-1 or even 0-2 through the Fall Classic.

Danny and the Lumberjacks continue the early stages of the 2025-26 season with the home opener at Trinity Health Arena this Friday night. The game is associated with the Annual Flannel Fest on Western Avenue before the game. Enjoy live music, great food, and great drinks before heading inside for the 2025 Clark Cup Championship banner-raising ceremony and puck drop between the Lumberjacks and Green Bay Gamblers.







