Swedes Come Through for Jacks. Muskegon Improves to 3-0 with 3-0 Win over Green Bay

Published on September 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - It was a "Sweede" day in Muskegon on Friday afternoon as the Muskegon Lumberjacks (3-0-0-0, 6 pts.) kicked off a busy evening with the annual Flannel Fest Street party, followed by the 2025 Clark Cup Championship banner raising ceremony, and a game against the Green Bay Gamblers (0-2-0-1, 1 pt.). Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) earned his first career shutout in the USHL, helping the Jacks to a 3-0 win.

The first period was nothing short of dominant for the Lumberjacks. While a 9-shot lead in the shots on goal category is impressive, it becomes even crazier when it's a 9-0 lead. Consistent pressure in the offensive zone was paired with blocked shots and clogged shooting lanes in the defensive end for the Lumberjacks, who put on a defensive clinic throughout the game.

It wasn't just about the defense, though. After all, goals win hockey games, and Viktor Nörringer (Kungsbacka, SWE) came through for the Jacks three minutes into the second period. Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI) caused a turnover in the middle of the neutral zone, leading to the puck landing on Nörringer's stick on the far side of the slot. Moving into the offensive zone, Nörringer had Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO) on the near side of the ice on a 2-on-1 rush. Using his teammate as a decoy, Nörringer ripped a shot under the glove of the goalie for his first goal of the season.

Two more goals came for the Lumberjacks in the third period to add some insurance to their lead. First, Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) found the back of the net for the third time this season just over halfway through the frame. Novotny found the puck in the neutral zone and carried it into the offensive end on the near side of the ice. With just a little bit of space, he opened up his stick blade and sent a shot into the far upper corner of the net.

Late in regulation, Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) scored a highlight reel goal to get on the board for the first time this season. The Jacks worked a cycle in the near side corner of the Green Bay zone. Stewart had the puck poked off his stick, but in the blink of an eye, he got it back and was making his way from behind the net to the top of the crease. When Stewart made it to the blue paint, he was met with a cross-check to the back. That didn't stop him from lifting the puck over the goalie's blocker as he fell to the ice with just 1:38 to play in regulation.

Axelsson (2-0-0-0) earned his second win of the season and his first career USHL shutout with eight saves in the game. Roberto Henriquez (0-1-0-1) held off the Jacks for as long as possible, but in the end suffered the loss on his record with 3 goals against on 24 shots.

Tomorrow night, the Jacks and Gamblers close out the weekend series with a 6 p.m. puck drop at Trinity Health Arena. Get your tickets at muskegonlumberjacks.com before they're all gone! Can't make it to the game? Catch the action on the official live stream partner of the Lumberjacks, FloHockey, and for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.







United States Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.