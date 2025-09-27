Storm Offense Glows in 6-2 Defeat of Lancers Friday Night in Kearney

Published on September 26, 2025

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm collected a victory in their 2025-2026 home opener, using a strong offensive night to defeat the Omaha Lancers 6-2 on Friday.

Tri-City (1-2-0, 2 pts) earned its first win and standings points of the season. Omaha (1-2-2, 2 pts) has dropped two consecutive contests after winning its season opener.

The Storm got off to a rapid start, putting up three goals in the opening frame.

Cooper Ernewein broke the ice with a left point shot past Omaha netminder Aiden McKenna 8:34 into the period. It was the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native's first career USHL goal.

Maddox Malmquist followed with a pair of opening period tallies at the 13:22 and 16:56 marks, respectively for his first goals in USHL action.

Tri-City quickly added two more early in the second. Carson Pilgrim collected his first goal of the year on a nifty one-time feed from Bode Laylin 3:28 into the period. Just over two minutes later, Ashton Dahms contributed his first marker of the season to hand the Storm a 5-0 advantage.

McKenna was pulled from the game and replaced by backup Devin Shakar. The Schenectady, New York native finished the night in Omaha's crease, halting 17 of the 18 shots he faced.

Omaha found the board 13:46 into the second when Ryan Aaronson one-timed a Lancers offensive zone faceoff victory through Storm netminder Michal Pradel.

Tri-City was quick to answer, however. Samuel Marin found the back of Omaha's net a little over two minutes later on a Storm offensive rush to make it 6-1. It was the Slovakia native's first career USHL goal.

The Lancers capped the scoring with a third period tally put up by Charlie Vig near the halfway mark of the frame.

Tri-City's Malmquist (2-0-2), Pilgrim (1-1-2), and Paul Bloomer (0-2-2) each finished the night with multiple points. The Storm produced a season-high 37 shots in the contest.

Pradel shined in 60 minutes of action tending Tri-City's net, halting 31 of 33 Omaha attempts.

Up next: Tri-City hosts Sioux City tomorrow at 6:05 pm inside Viaero Center. To purchase tickets, visit stormhockey.com, call the Storm at 308-338-8144, or stop by the Viaero Center box office in-person.







