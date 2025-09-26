Prospect of the Week: Danny Patch

This Week's Lancers Prospect of the Week puts the spotlight on Danny Patch from Melrose, Mass. Patch is a 6-foot-0, 181-pound forward who was selected 166th overall in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft.

Patch, 16, is a left-handed shooting forward who played for Boston Jr. Eagles 15U AAA and Pingree Prep School last season. He recorded 31 points (12+19) in 28 games during the high-school season.

"Danny Patch has showcased significant offensive growth with the Junior Eagles and Pingree School," Lancers assistant general manager Rich Michalowski said. "His ability to find the back of the net and contribute to playmaking sequences highlights a developing scorer's touch. His ability to finish in tight areas and exploit defensive gaps suggests a promising offensive foundation. As Danny's skating and physical strength mature, his 200-foot game will improve. Danny's work ethic and love for the game of hockey suggest that his best hockey is ahead of him."

Lancers Northeast Scout Chris Glionna lauded Patch's ability to go to the crease and either score or help create scoring opportunities with his net-front presence.

"He has a knack around the front of the net to get his stick on the puck to redirect and finish off rebounds, Glionna said. "He's not afraid to go to the dirty areas."

Patch is set to play for Boston Jr. Eagles 16U AAA this season.







