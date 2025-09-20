Lancers Split Fall Classic

The Omaha Lancers dropped their first game of the season with a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Steel Friday night at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn.

Ryan Aaronson scored Omaha's (1-1-0-0) lone goal in the first period. Aaronson evened the game up on a wrist shot from the right circle 9:30 into the game. It came just under three minutes after the Steel got on the board first.

Chicago (2-0-0-0) retook the lead for good on the first-of-three goals by Luke Goukler at the 9:44 mark of the second. He added insurance 4:48 into the third before adding an empty-net goal late in the game.

The Lancers have a pair of road games next weekend as they take on the Tri-City Storm and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The Lancers' home opener is Oct. 11 vs. Sioux Falls. All single-game tickets for home games as well as ticket packages are available for purchase now. Fans can visit lancers.com, email tickets@lancers.com or call 402-344-7825.







