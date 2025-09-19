McMahon Keys Season-Opening Win

Published on September 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers opened up the 2025-26 season with a 5-4 win over the Green Bay Gamblers Thursday afternoon at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn.

Thaddeus McMahon scored the game-winning goal in his first USHL game four months after being selected first overall in the USHL Phase I Draft. He received a centering pass at the edge of the left-wing circle from Jack Stanius in the near corner and put the Lancers back in the lead for good at the 10:13 mark of the third.

Omaha (1-0-0-0) raced out to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes only to surrender four straight Green Bay (0-1-0-0) tallies, three of which came in the opening 2:29 of the second period. The Lancers trailed, 4-3, after 40 minutes but scored twice in the third period to overcome the deficit. Henryk Lasky needed just 44 seconds into the third to net the equalizer, picking up a loose pick at center ice, gliding in from the far boards and scoring on the forehand after staving off the defense by playing the puck on his backhand.

Omaha got off to a hot start by outshooting the Gamblers, 12-5, in the opening frame as Tanner Morgan and Brady Arneson both scored. Morgan scored the first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the far circle 4:09 into the game and then Arneson used his speed to strike with a breakaway tally at 15:11 of the first.

Green Bay came out roaring in the second and outshot Omaha, 11-4. However, the Lancers began the comeback by scoring a power-play goal late in the frame. Adam Israilov went bar down on a wrist shot from the far circle at the 15:08 mark to put Omaha within one goal late in the frame.

Devin Shakar made 22 saves to earn the win in his first game between the pipes with the Lancers.

The Lancers wrap up the Fall Classic at 7 p.m. CDT game vs. the Chicago Steel. The Lancers' home opener is Oct. 11 vs. Sioux Falls. All single-game tickets for home games as well as ticket packages are available for purchase now. Fans can visit lancers.com, email tickets@lancers.com or call 402-344-7825.







