Saints Win Fall Classic Matchup

Published on September 19, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Dubuque Fighting Saints defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-2 Thursday as the teams met more than 600 miles from either club's home rink at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

The game was part of the United States Hockey League's season-opening Fall Classic. Dubuque went 2-0-0 during the event; the Fighting Saints had also prevailed 10-2 against the Sioux City Musketeers. The Hawks bring home an 0-1-1 record following a Wednesday shootout loss to the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Colin Frank setup one Dubuque goal and scored the other during Thursday's first period. At 8:57, he stepped around a defender whose stick had broken, then slung a pass to Dante Josefsson-Westling, who came barreling up the slot for the opening tally. Then at 16:47, the Hawks failed to clear the defensive zone; that led to Frank's opportunity from the slot. The Dubuque veteran beat JJ Salajko low to the glove side.

The Hawks were back within one by the end of the second period thanks to a goal by Viktor Eriksson and five successful minutes of penalty-killing work. Eriksson came off the right wing boards to score from below the dot at 8:59, putting his shot in off the crossbar.

Dubuque had three power plays from that point to the end of the period but could not reestablish a two-goal margin. However, the Hawks' penalty-killing luck ran out at 2:27 of the third. Teddy Merrill fired in an insurance goal which put the Fighting Saints ahead by multiple scores for the rest of the night.

Melvin Ekman converted a partial shorthanded breakaway into another tally for Dubuque, accelerating through the neutral zone after a long rebound bounced his way at 11:32.

The Hawks did convert their final power play of the night with 2:23 left. Eriksson's second score during the contest came as Owen Crudale was screened and never saw the attempt from the left wing circle.

Ekman finished the scoring approximately a minute later into an open net.

Now the Hawks prepare for their home-opener at Young Arena on Saturday, September 27th at 6:35 p.m. The matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers is presented by Rydell Auto. Seats are currently on sale from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or via tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 1 1 - 2

Dubuque 2 0 3 - 5

1st Period-1, Dubuque, Josefsson-Westling 2 (Frank), 8:57. 2, Dubuque, Frank 3 (Dubey), 16:47. Penalties-Dabrowski Dbq (tripping), 11:09; Josefsson-Westling Dbq (cross checking), 12:14.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Eriksson 1 (Lefere, Meyer), 8:59. Penalties-Frank Dbq (hooking), 3:27; Herres Wat (roughing), 9:28; Conway Dbq (roughing), 9:28; Schneider Wat (tripping), 12:33; Herres Wat (roughing), 16:55; Meyer Wat (high sticking dbl minor), 19:01.

3rd Period-4, Dubuque, Merrill 3 (Conway, Arend), 2:27 (PP). 5, Dubuque, Ekman 2 (Crudale), 11:52 (SH). 6, Waterloo, Eriksson 2 (Whiterabbit, Emery), 17:37 (PP). 7, Dubuque, Ekman 3 (Orpana, Russell), 18:38 (EN). Penalties-Merrill Dbq (slashing), 4:08; Arend Dbq (hooking), 10:14; Josefsson-Westling Dbq (roughing), 16:52.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-9-6-23. Dubuque 5-13-14-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 5; Dubuque 1 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Salajko 0-1-0-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Dubuque, Crudale 1-0-0-0 (23 shots-21 saves).







