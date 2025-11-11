Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on November 11, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Two with the Buccaneers

Waterloo will play the Des Moines Buccaneers more than any other opponent this season, including a pair of games this weekend. The Hawks travel to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex for a 7:05 p.m. Friday game, then the Buccaneers visit the Hawks at Young Arena Saturday at 6:35 p.m. In the only prior matchup between the clubs, Waterloo claimed a 5-2 result at home on September 27th. Travis Lefere broke a 1-1 tie with a second period goal to put the Hawks ahead for good. He also had two assists. Current Buccaneer leading scorer Ryan Seelinger had one of the two Des Moines goals. After Saturday, the teams will meet five more times. Friday's game does not count toward the Dupaco Cowbell Cup, but Saturday's will.

Even Terms

The Black Hawks are seventh in the USHL Western Conference, but they go into this weekend with a 3-3-0 record against their conference opponents. Friday's matchup with Des Moines represents the midpoint of a seven-game sequence versus Western teams. Overall, just 34 of this season's 62 Hawks games will be played within the conference. Waterloo has yet to meet the Fargo Force, Omaha Lancers, or Sioux Falls Stampede.

Four-Point Nights

During last Saturday's 6-1 victory over the Tri-City Storm, Chase Jette recorded two goals and two assists. Ryan Whiterabbit produced one goal and three assists. The two four-point efforts surpass the team's total from the 2024/25 regular season. Reid Morich had three goals and an assist on October 13, 2024. Coincidentally, that game was also at Viaero Center against the Tri-City Storm.

First Goals

Owen DeGraff scored his first goal of the season last Friday against Tri-City. Wyatt Herres accomplished the same feat the following night. Those tallies give the Black Hawks 18 different players who have recorded a goal so far during the 2025/26 season. That puts Waterloo near the middle of the USHL: the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Dubuque Fighting Saints, and National Team Development Program each have 20 scorers.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks were producing 2.75 goals per game before they visited the Tri-City Storm last weekend. Waterloo's 6-3 and 6-1 wins in Kearney, Nebraska, on Friday and Saturday both more than doubled that previous scoring average, lifting the Hawks to a current mark of 3.21 per contest. Drew Waterfield and Dylan Nolan each scored twice in the weekend opener, helping Waterloo recover from a 3-0 deficit. Nolan found the net again on Saturday, and Chase Jette produced a pair of goals during Saturday's wire-to-wire win. It is the first time this season the Hawks have celebrated consecutive victories.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.