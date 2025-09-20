Herd Come back to Win Shootout Stunner

Published on September 19, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cranberry Township, P.A. - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned their first win of the season in a comeback performance against the Green Bay Gamblers. Ryder Betzold and JJ Monteiro scored their first goals of the season to tie the game, while Joey Macrina and Brent Solomon sealed the victory with goals in the shootout. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs earned his first USHL win, making 23 saves and allowing just one shootout goal.

The Stampede came out looking for a fresh start after yesterday's loss. They opened the first period with speed but were quickly slowed by a bench minor for too many men. Despite a couple of Green Bay chances, the Stampede penalty kill stood tall, with co-captains Monteiro and Joe McGraw nearly converting on a shorthanded break. The Gamblers recovered to deny the chance. Midway through the period, Sioux Falls drew their first power play on a checking-from-behind penalty, but it lasted only 58 seconds before forward Adyn Merrick was called for high-sticking. Neither team could capitalize through the rest of the frame, and for the first time this season, the Stampede were outshot, 9-6.

Special-teams play defined the second period, and the Stampede struggled. Despite several quality chances early, Green Bay goaltender Leo Henriquez stayed sharp. Sioux Falls earned a power play at 6:02, but just over a minute later, McGraw was whistled for roughing. Less than a minute after that, Monteiro joined him in the box, putting the Gamblers on a 4-on-3, then 5-on-3 advantage. Green Bay struck 35 seconds into the two-man advantage to grab a 1-0 lead. Moments later, a turnover at the blue line sent the Gamblers' Zach Wooten on a breakaway, doubling their lead. Tempers flared when defenseman Dane Sorensen dropped the gloves with Wooten, though the fight was quickly broken up. Veteran defensemen Anthony Bongo and Matthew Grimes also took minors before the end of the period, but the penalty kill held strong to keep the score 2-0.

The third period brought chaos and life for the Herd. Early penalties slowed both teams before Sioux Falls drew momentum on a five-minute major to Landon Hafele for boarding. Although the Stampede couldn't convert on the extended advantage, another major against Nick Knutson gave them another chance. This time, they cashed in. Betzold blasted a one-timer past Henriquez for his first Stampede goal, cutting the deficit to 2-1. With Feldbergs pulled for the extra attacker, Monteiro buried a rebound to tie the game late, swinging momentum to Sioux Falls as overtime loomed.

Neither team could score in the extra five minutes, sending the game to a shootout. Macrina and Solomon came up clutch, while Feldbergs denied the Gamblers to secure the win.

Feldbergs' strong debut gave him his first USHL win in his first league start, finishing with a .920 save percentage.

The Stampede now head to Lincoln, Neb., to face the Stars on Friday night. They'll open their home schedule October 4 for the 2025 Home Opener. Thanks to PREMIER Bank, the first 1,000 kids will receive a free jersey. Pre-game festivities will include inflatables at the Birdcage from 3:30-5 p.m., plus Mr. Twister and face-painting in the concourse.







