Stampede Fall to Phantoms 6-2 After Eventful Third Period

Published on November 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown, O.H. - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Youngstown Phantoms, 6-2, after a chaotic third period despite netting a pair of power-play tallies. Logan Renkowski and Brent Solomon scored for the Herd, while Thomas Zocco and Jake Prunty extended their point streaks. Goaltender Waylon Esche looked sharp in his return to the net, though the final score failed to reflect his effort.

The first period featured the tight battle expected between these two teams. Both generated offensive chances but were unable to break through. At 13:41, Joey Macrina was called for the first penalty of the game after a check from behind. The Herd killed off the penalty and drew one of their own at 16:52 when Anthony Bongo was tripped. Neither team capitalized on the power plays, heading into intermission scoreless. The Phantoms outshot the Stampede 14-8 in the first period, with several big saves by Esche keeping the Herd in it.

The second period began with a similar tone, but it was the Phantoms who struck first. Just 5:16 into the frame, Jack Willson slipped the puck five-hole on Esche to give Youngstown a 1-0 lead. The Stampede continued to push offensively and drew another penalty at 12:31. Just 32 seconds into the power play, Logan Renkowski broke through for the team's first goal of the night. Renkowski converted on a pass from Thomas Zocco at the goal line to the low slot for a quick one-timer. The assist extended Zocco's point streak to ten games - a USHL season-long high. The Stampede evened out the offensive opportunities in the second period, outshooting the Phantoms 9-8.

Chaos ensued in the third period as the game slipped away from the Stampede. The period started strong for the Herd, who drew a penalty at 5:18. Just 18 seconds later, Brent Solomon netted his tenth goal of the season with a snipe from the left point, assisted by rookie defenseman Jake Prunty, giving Sioux Falls a 2-1 lead. Shortly after, at 7:25, Wade Weil was called for holding after a Youngstown player crashed into the net on an offensive rush. The Phantoms tied the game on the ensuing power play, shifting the momentum back to the home team. Two and a half minutes later, Jakub Heš scored to give Youngstown the lead.

The Herd struggled to recover after that. Weil was called for another holding penalty, which resulted in another Phantoms goal. Trailing by two, the Stampede pulled Esche early at 13:48, but less than 30 seconds later, Youngstown scored an empty-netter. Prior to the goal, Stampede forward Joey Macrina was tripped in the blue paint, but no penalty was called. Head Coach Ryan Cruthers voiced his frustration with the missed call and was assessed a minor for misconduct, followed by a game misconduct, sending him to the locker room. Cooper Soller served the minor penalty, which the Herd successfully killed off. Before the end of the contest, the Stampede drew a roughing call, but the Phantoms capitalized with a short-handed goal to seal the 6-2 win. Sioux Falls was outshot 37-24 in the loss.

Esche looked impressive in his return to the crease, making 32 saves. Though the score does show it, he made several key stops to keep the Stampede in the game, while defensive lapses left him out to dry. Esche moves to 2-2-0-0 on the season and improves his save percentage to .891.

The Stampede and Phantoms will wrap up the series tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. CST. Sioux Falls will not return home until November 26 for their Inaugural Corgi Races presented by Tito's Vodka. In partnership with Tito's, the Stampede will support the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society through a Pet Food and Enrichment Drive. Fans who bring pet food or enrichment items will receive a ticket voucher to select December games.







