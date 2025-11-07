Fighting Five: Saints Open Road Weekend in Cedar Rapids

Published on November 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (10-3-0-0, 20 pts) visit the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (8-4-0-1, 17 pts).

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Busy Bunch

The Saints play their first of a trio of three-in-three weekends this season with road matchups against the RoughRiders and Musketeers. The Fighting Saints visit Cedar Rapids to open the stretch, the first of eight matchups between the Saints and RoughRiders this season.

Dubuque won six of eight matchups in Cedar Rapids last year, including an overtime win on Nov. 22, 2024 for the team's 500th all-time victory.

2. Road Rundown

The Fighting Saints continue their longest road-trip of the season with three road games this week after splitting their first six road games. Friday is the second of a four-game stretch away from ImOn Arena.

The Saints have averaged 3.3 goals scored in road games this season, but only managed two in Saturday's loss to Green Bay.

3. Ekman Elevates

Melvin Ekman scored his second shorthanded goal of the season, and the team's fourth, before scoring the shootout-winner on Oct. 30 against the Buccaneers.

The fourth shorthanded tally of the year pushed this year's team past the total from last year's squad that scored three shorthanded goals. The Fighting Saints' record for shorthanded goals in a season is nine, set in 2017-18.

4. End-to-End

The Fighting Saints are one of three USHL teams in the top-five in both average offense and defense so far this season (MUS, YNG). Dubuque leads the USHL in goals scored (68), goals per game (5.23) and power-play percentage (30.2%).

Defensively, the Saints are third with 37 goals allowed and fourth in average goals against (2.9). Dubuque leads the USHL with just six goals allowed in the first period of games this season.

5. Rider Roundup

The RoughRiders won four-straight between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10, but have not won consecutive games otherwise. Since the streak ended, the RoughRiders have lost four of seven games.

Jason Musa leads the team with 13 points, while rookie David Bosco and Justin Graf each have six goals.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice in Cedar Rapids. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







Fighting Five: Saints Open Road Weekend in Cedar Rapids - Dubuque Fighting Saints

