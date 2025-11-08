Third Period Explosion Lifts Phantoms to 6-2 Win

Published on November 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Finding themselves down 2-1 early in the third period, the Youngstown Phantoms (10-5-1-0, 21pts) ripped off five-straight goals to earn a 6-2 victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

"I think the boys responded really well to that adversity (going down 2-1)," said Phantoms Chief of Staff Redmond Brow. "For me I thought the game was played really well. We did a good job of just staying in the moment and making sure we capitalized on our opportunities when we had the chance.

After a scoreless first period, Jack Willson opened the scoring, getting a low shot from the left point to bounce through the five-hole of Waylon Esche (31 saves) at 5:16 of the second, putting Youngstown in front 1-0. Back-to-back power play goals for Sioux Falls gave them a 2-1 advantage, with Logan Renkowski putting home a tic-tac-toe passing play with a one-timer from the bumper at 13:03 of the second and then Brent Solomon snapping a wrister past a screened Tobias Trejbal (22 saves) at 5:36 of the third.

Youngstown started on their scoring run after Jesse Orlowsky drew a penalty at 7:25, setting up the power play where Cooper Simpson fired a shot off the left post and in at 8:19 to knot the game at 2-2. Two-and-a-half minutes later, Jakub Heš scored on the breakaway, blasting a wrister from the hashmarks past Esche at 10:49, putting Youngstown in front for good. Just under two minutes later, it was Willson again, this time letting go a one-timer from the right circle for a power play goal at 12:35. It was Willson's second career multigoal game. Evan Jardine tacked on an empty netter at 14:15. With Youngstown killing a penalty in the final minute, Matouš Kucharčík scored a highlight-reel worthy shorthanded goal at 19:36, cutting through two Sioux Falls defenders before beating Esche with a wrister to the glove side for the night's final tally. Trejbal earned assists on the Heš and Jardine goals, becoming the first goaltender in Phantoms history to get two assists in a game.

Youngstown will conclude their four-game homestand with Military Appreciation night against the Stampede Saturday night, with puck drop scheduled for 6:05pm Eastern.

By The Numbers

Shots - 27

Saves - 22

Power Play - 2/4

Penalty Kill - 2/4

Goals - Heš, Jardine, Kucharčík, Simpson, Willson (2)

Assists - Hamilton, Hextall (2), Huston, Jardine (2), Morin, Orlowsky, Simpson, Trejbal (2)







United States Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.